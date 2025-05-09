‘None of our business...’: JD Vance says India-Pakistan conflict has nothing to do with America 

US Vice President JD Vance said that India-Pakistan conflict is ‘fundamentally none of our business’. Vance’s comment assumes significance after India undertook retaliatory measures against Pakistan after it escalated the situation for a second time on May 8.

“India-Pakistan conflict is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” said Vance.

His comments came after a stark public reminder of Washington’s long-standing position, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed what India has insisted for years: Pakistan’s support for terror groups remains a pressing concern.

“Well obviously that’s the call we’ve been making for decades, and clearly what happened in Kashmir was awful,” Bruce said, responding to a direct question on whether the US backs India’s assertion on cross-border terrorism.

India begun a counterattack on Pakistan following a series of attempted drone and missile strikes that were thwarted by the Indian defence system on May 8. Government sources confirmed that India has fired missiles towards Pakistan. India has hit Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi. A complete blackout has been reported from across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Amid escalations with Pakistan, India has launched a major attack at Karachi Port. Explosions have been heard in the southern Pakistan city of Karachi near the port, according to several news reports.

It is the first time after 1971, the Indian Navy opened front against Pakistan. The Navy has reportedly launched missile strikes on key Pakistani naval bases, causing major destruction and panic along Pakistan’s coastline.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar early on May 8. “He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” said Bruce.