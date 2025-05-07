Pakistan has said its army has been authorised to undertake “corresponding actions” after India carried out Operation Sindoor. India launched precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, which neutralised around 80 terrorists from groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to a report in The Dawn, the National Security Committee (NSC) said that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to India’s airstrikes in “self-defence” at a time, place and manner of its choosing.

Pakistan called India’s airstrikes at its terrorist camps “naked aggression” and said the "unprovoked and unjustified attacks" deliberately targeted Pakistani civilians. India has maintained that the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature" and did not target any military installations.

Islamabad cited Article 51 of the UN Charter to argue that it has the right to retaliate in self-defence and avenge the “loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty". It said that New Delhi’s military actions "manifestly constituted acts of war under international law".

India has accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists who claimed 26 lives, mostly of holidayers, at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on April 22. Terrorists opened fire at the tourists after ascertaining their religion, the survivors said.

The government said Pakistan had a fortnight to act against the terrorists who carried out such a barbaric attack but instead indulged in blame-game and name-calling.

India, hence, targeted nine locations associated with LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen in the cover of the night.