Operation Sindoor: PM Modi chairs key meeting with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh after India hits Pak terror camps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, hours after the Indian Armed Forces carried out coordinated strikes on multiple terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor.

The meeting comes amid reports that ten family members and close aides of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar were among the over 80 terrorists neutralised in the pre-dawn precision airstrikes.

According to security officials, the most significant operations were conducted in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where 25–30 terrorists were killed at each site.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that Hafiz Abdul Malik, a high-value target of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was reportedly eliminated in a precise strike on Markaz Tayyeba in Muridke (Pakistan) last night.

Presenting visuals of the destroyed camps, Col. Sofiya Qureshi said that India destroyed terror camps, including from the Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks – Ajmal Kasab and David Headley – received their training.

The Masjid wa Markaz Taiba in Muridke is known as the ideological base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has long been referred to as Pakistan’s “terror nursery.” In Bahawalpur, the strikes hit the Markaz Subhan Allah facility—headquarters of JeM.

Col Qureshi also confirmed the destruction of the Sarjal terror camp in Sialkot, just 6 km inside Pakistan. "It’s the camp where those terrorists involved in the killing of 4 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training,” she said.

In addition to these targets, a mosque housing a madrasa in Muzaffarabad, PoK, was also destroyed. According to a Reuters report quoting local resident Ahmed Abbasi, "Suddenly, shelling started. I think about 10 to 15 missiles hit here." Sources identified the location as the Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, located on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road. This site is considered one of LeT’s most critical assets and was also used to train Ajmal Kasab and other 26/11 Mumbai attackers.

The strikes were launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the group claiming responsibility, The Resistance Front, is a front for LeT. “Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan,” he said.

