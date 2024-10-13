Over 1.55 lakh candidates register for internship opportunities on Day 1 of scheme

Over 1.5 lakh candidates have registered for internship opportunities at top India Inc firms within 24 hours of the PM internship portal being opened.



According to senior government sources, as many as 1,55,109 candidates have registered on the portal on Day 1 of being launched for youth.



The PM Internship Scheme, which aims to enable 1 crore youth to intern for 12 months at top India Inc firms in the next five years, was launched in a pilot mode on October 2 with a target of internship opportunities to 1.25 lakh youth. As many as 500 companies have posted internship nearly 91,000 internship opportunities. These companies include major private sector players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries.



The government remains confident of robust interest from candidates for the scheme, which aims to provide real-life experience and exposure to the working environment to youth between the ages of 21 and 24 years and improve their skills and employability.



The portal will remain open for candidates for registration until October 25. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which is the nodal ministry for the scheme, will begin shortlisting candidates based on their preferences on October 26 and will send it to companies between October 27 and November 7. Each candidate would be given up to three offers and they will have the opportunity to accept offers between November 8 and November 15. It is expected that the interns will hit the shopfloor by December 2.



According to official data, internship opportunities are available in 24 sectors including oil and gas, travel and hospitality, automotives, banking and financial services and mining and metals, to name a few. Opportunities are available across 36 states and union territories and in 737 districts of the country.