Over a month after Delhi debacle, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat from March 7-8 to prepare for upcoming polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on March 7-8 to engage with district and state-level Congress workers and leaders. The visit aims to strategise for the upcoming Assembly elections. This comes ahead of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad on April 8-9.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal recently reviewed preparations for the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad. During his visit, Venugopal paid homage at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, highlighting Patel's enduring influence as a freedom fighter and Congressman. This visit underscores the Congress’s efforts to honour its historical legacy while preparing for future political challenges.

The upcoming AICC session will commence with an extended Congress Working Committee meeting on April 8, followed by an AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. Presided over by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting will include prominent figures like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and various senior leaders.

This session continues the resolutions from the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, marking the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 INC session.

The Ahmedabad meeting will focus on what Congress describes as the 'anti-people policies' and 'relentless attack' on the Constitution by the BJP. Discussions will also chart the Congress's future actions. This session aims to reinforce the party's stance against current challenges and strategise a robust response to BJP's policies.

A significant agenda of the AICC meeting will be the launch of a nationwide public outreach campaign, 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra,' set between January 2025 and January 2026. This initiative seeks to preserve the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, aligning with the Congress's commitment to truth, non-violence, and justice.

The meeting comes more than a month after the Congress party secured 0 seats in Delhi assembly elections. For the third time in a row since 2015, the grand old party could not win on any seat in the national capital.

In the 2025 assembly elections, the BJP broke its 27-year jinx and won 48 of the total 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, came down from 62 to 22 seats.