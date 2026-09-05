'Toxic' box office collection day 10: Yash's film headed towards disaster, Hanuman Ansh sees 6,300% growth in week 4

A mind-boggling 6,300% growth in its fourth week has sent shockwaves through the industry, sparking one big question: what changed overnight? From a star's massive dip to an underdog's explosive rise, the numbers reveal a box office battle nobody predicted. Here's the full breakdown of what's really happening on the ground.

Toxic box office collection

Ever since its release, Toxic's collections have collapsed like quicksand every day. Yash-led pan-India spectacle opened to ₹101.10 crore at the Indian box office and made ₹239.30 crore by the end of its first week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film made less than ₹2 crore on its day 10 at the domestic box office, earning a measly ₹1.75 crore on its second Friday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹241.05 crore, translating into gross domestic earnings of ₹287.75 crore.

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At the overseas box office, the film has made ₹50 lakh, taking its total overseas gross to ₹43.25 crore as of its second Friday. Yash's film has grossed ₹331 crore worldwide so far.

Due to the terrible word-of-mouth and intense competition from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie, the film's English version, which was released on Friday, was a complete disaster.

Toxic's English version was played in only 11 shows across 4 cities in India - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida. As per Bollywood Hungama, it earned only ₹1.4 lakh and logged the best occupancy in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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Fewer than 25 tickets were sold in Gurugram and Noida. In all, only 450 tickets of the film were sold on the opening day. Given these numbers, the film is headed towards disaster as its distributors across markets are already struggling to recover their investments.

Hanuman Ansh box office run

Hanuman Ansh, the low-budget biopic of Neem Karoli Baba, has had a miraculous run at the box office, to say the least. Despite having a quiet start with an opening of only ₹10 lakh, the film's collections multiplied organically over weeks due to positive word of mouth.

Hanuman Ansh made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, and ₹61 crore in its fourth week. The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, went on to make ₹10 crore on its fifth Friday, taking its total India net collection to ₹82.88 crore, translating into domestic gross collection of ₹97.77 crore.

Commenting on the film's stellar box office run, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the film has seen a growth of 6,337% in week 4 compared to week 1. "#HanumanAnsh is UNSTOPPABLE, UNBEATABLE, and UNSHAKEABLE... Just look at its week-wise growth, and you will rub your eyes in disbelief! Week 4 growth [vis-à-vis Week 1]: 6337%. The trajectory and trends of the film are remarkably similar to #JaiSantoshiMaa [1975], which became a rage at the box office 51 years ago – a phenomenon I witnessed personally, having watched the film multiple times in theatres back then."

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'HANUMAN ANSH' IS A HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER – 6337% GROWTH IN WEEK 4... #HanumanAnsh is UNSTOPPABLE, UNBEATABLE, and UNSHAKEABLE... Just look at its week-wise growth and you will rub your eyes in disbelief!



⭐ Week 4 growth [vis-s-vis Week 1]: 6337%.



The trajectory and trends of… pic.twitter.com/XqslDp3fTH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2026

As per film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Hanuman Ansh is all set to enter the ₹100 crore club by Sunday. He wrote in a social media post, "Hanuman Ansh all set to enter ₹100cr club this Sunday, film next target is to achieve ₹150cr nett in India, which looks 80% confirmed as of today… The film is now reaching south markets as well, expect growth on Saturday & Sunday and steady momentum during weekdays….. Can it reach ₹200cr??? Honestly, I feel YES it can…. Imagine Box Office mayhem when 2nd part releases."