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Apple iPhone Ultra: 11 key things to know about the foldable ahead of September 9 event

Apple iPhone Ultra: 11 key things to know about the foldable ahead of September 9 event

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to combine a radically slim design, dual displays and new hardware, with leaks offering clues about cameras, software, battery and pricing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Apple iPhone Ultra: 11 key things to know about the foldable ahead of September 9 eventApple iPhone ultra could feature dual displays and a slim design.

Apple’s September event is expected to bring a major change to the company’s smartphone lineup, with attention focused on a device that could reshape how users interact with an iPhone. Expectations centre on a compact form that opens into a larger screen, alongside software changes designed specifically for a folding experience. 

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There are trade-offs, however, including the camera setup, biometric authentication and potentially high price. With the event approaching, the latest details paint a picture of a premium device that could stand apart from Android rivals, although several specifications remain based on predictions and reports. 

Slim design, dual displays and nearly invisible crease

The iPhone Ultra is expected to measure 4.5mm when open and 9-9.5mm when closed, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also 4.5mm thick when open but 9.7mm when closed.

The foldable could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and 7.8-inch inner screen. The larger display is expected to use a 4:3 aspect ratio for media, with 3:4 portrait mode for reading and web browsing.

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As per a MacRumors report, Apple is also reportedly targeting a nearly invisible crease through a Liquid Metal hinge and a new material. Samsung Display is said to be involved in the effort. 

Passport-like design, cameras and software

The closed phone could have a short, squat, passport-like shape. Leaks suggest an asymmetrical front, with one side square, the other rounded, and the front camera potentially positioned in the top-right corner. 

For cameras, the iPhone Ultra is expected to have two rear cameras, wide and ultrawide, without a telephoto lens, alongside two selfie cameras. The latest leaks point to white and blue colour options. 

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The phone is expected to run iOS 27, with angle-based modes, app adaptability and split-screen multitasking designed for the foldable format.

Touch ID, 2nm chip, battery and price

To accommodate the slim profile and potential spatial constraints of the TrueDepth system, Apple may swap Face ID for a side-button-integrated Touch ID sensor.

Performance-wise, the device is expected to debut the A20 Pro-Apple’s initial 2nm smartphone processor-delivering up to 15% faster speeds and a 30% boost in energy efficiency over the A19 Pro. Power is anticipated to come from a dual-cell 4,883mAh battery setup.

With an estimated price tag between $2,000 and $2,500, the iPhone Ultra would rank among the premium tier of foldable phones. To make the cost more palatable for buyers, Apple will likely emphasise its iPhone Upgrade leasing options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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