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'Quality maintain karna or I’ll send HIM': Salman Khan drops hilarious warning for Bandra café

'Quality maintain karna or I’ll send HIM': Salman Khan drops hilarious warning for Bandra café

While the actor did not explicitly name anyone, the capitalized "HIM" was immediately linked by fans and social media users to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 9:44 AM IST
'Quality maintain karna or I’ll send HIM': Salman Khan drops hilarious warning for Bandra caféSalman topped off his playful post by putting a fresh spin on his viral phrase, signing off with "it's done sis" instead of his usual "it's done, bro".

A coffee refill quickly turned into a playful, viral post when superstar Salman Khan posted a message for a newly opened café in Bandra, Mumbai. Resharing a video from The Tuck Shop at Savio's on his Instagram Stories, the actor issued a tongue-in-cheek reminder to the establishment to keep its standards intact.

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While the actor was simply looking for another cup of coffee, his humor-laden message came with a sharp nod to the state’s ongoing food safety drive. Resharing a video posted by the café owner, Salman wrote:

"Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it's done sis"

While the actor did not explicitly name anyone, the capitalized "HIM" was immediately linked by fans and social media users to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Known for his relentless enforcement and no-nonsense approach, Mundhe has been leading an aggressive crackdown on food outlets across the state since taking charge in May 2026.

The FDA drive has seen over 3,000 surprise inspections targeting unhygienic kitchens, adulteration, and licensing violations, leading to the suspension of nearly 165 food establishment licenses in just two months. The officer’s strict measures have earned him the social media moniker of a "real-life Singham".

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Salman topped off his playful post by putting a fresh spin on his viral phrase, signing off with "it's done sis" instead of his usual "it's done, bro". The humor resonated widely across platforms, blending celebrity banter with the city's current conversation around food safety.

The development comes shortly after Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff were hit with show-cause notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their endorsement of Vimal Elaichi. Regulatory authorities flagged the commercial, alleging it functions as surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala — a product currently banned across the state.

In its notice, the FDA highlighted that the advertisement establishes a direct brand association with Vimal Pan Masala. Officials raised strong concerns that pushing the Vimal label through a mouth-freshener product serves as an indirect promotional vehicle for the restricted pan masala line. While Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have already filed their formal responses to the regulatory body, Shah Rukh Khan’s reply remains pending.

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On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up to return as the host for the premiere of Bigg Boss 20. His upcoming silver screen projects include the war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Vamshi Paidipally’s Monster, co-starring Nayanthara.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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