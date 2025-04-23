Pahalgam terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day Saudi Arabia trip after the horrific Pahalgam attack. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cut short her 11-day trip to US-Peru to return to the country. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah about the attack that claimed 26 lives.
Terrorists attacked a prime tourist location in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, out of which most were tourists. Several others were injured. Two foreigners – from UAE and Nepal – along with two locals were among the deceased.
What has unfolded since the Pahalgam attack:
- Upon his arrival, PM Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport. He took stock of the situation in the meeting. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting.
- While condemning the attack, PM Modi said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”
- Kharge and Gandhi spoke with Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders from the union territory.
- “The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice,” said Kharge. He urged the government to talk to all political parties to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Gandhi spoke to Shah and J-K Congress chief Tariq Karra and asserted that the families deserve ‘fullest support’. He called the “cowardly” attack in Pahalgam “heartbreaking”.
- The Congress party demanded the government to take accountability for the attack instead of “making hollow claims” on the situation being normal.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to rush to Pahalgam to ensure the smooth return of the affected Kannadigas.
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Amit Shah and is monitoring the situation round the clock, working in close coordination with relevant authorities. Four special flights from Srinagar—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.
- Naidu also warned airline operators against surge pricing.