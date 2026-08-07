Paid for full petrol, got less? Electronic chips found inside Bengaluru fuel machines trigger probe

The incident came to light during an annual inspection conducted on July 24 at an HPCL-authorised fuel station located on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. During the inspection, an HPCL mechanic reportedly noticed signs of possible tampering inside one of the fuel dispensing units and suspected that an electronic chip had been installed, according to The Hindu.

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The petrol pump owner, who has been operating the outlet under a valid licence since 2020, immediately informed officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). A detailed technical examination of the dispensing machines was subsequently carried out.

The owner stated in his complaint that the outlet had consistently complied with all mandatory operational procedures, including the daily five-litre fuel delivery test prescribed by the oil marketing company. He also claimed that the fuel station had successfully cleared regular inspections conducted by HPCL officials as well as the Department of Legal Metrology.

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Chips allegedly installed

HPCL officials later informed the petrol pump owner that electronic chips had indeed been found inside the dispensing units. Following the discovery, company officials removed display boards and other components from the machines for further examination.

In his complaint, the owner alleged that unknown individuals may have secretly installed the electronic chips without his knowledge. He suspects that the perpetrators could have worked in collusion with people familiar with the internal functioning of the dispensing machines or those who had technical access during maintenance, according to The Hindu.

If the allegations are proven, the chips could have manipulated the fuel dispensing system by delivering less fuel than what was shown on the meter, allowing the fraudsters to illegally pocket the difference while customers unknowingly paid for fuel they never received.

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Police begin investigation

Based on the complaint, the Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation. Authorities are expected to examine the seized components, review maintenance records and identify individuals who had access to the dispensing machines.

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Investigators will also determine whether the alleged tampering affected customers over a prolonged period and assess the extent of any financial loss.

The petrol pump owner has maintained that he was unaware of the alleged manipulation and has sought a thorough investigation to identify those responsible. He also stated that the incident may have involved former employees, service technicians or others with specialised access to the fuel dispensers.

The case has drawn attention to the importance of regular inspections and technical audits at fuel stations to ensure dispensing accuracy and maintain consumer trust.