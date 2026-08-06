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'No import of US ethanol for fuel blending': Centre trashes 'baseless' reports

'No import of US ethanol for fuel blending': Centre trashes 'baseless' reports

Ethanol used for fuel blending under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol Programme is sourced entirely from domestic producers, says the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 6:34 PM IST
'No import of US ethanol for fuel blending': Centre trashes 'baseless' reportsIndia rejects reports of importing US ethanol for petrol blending

The Centre on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that India is importing, or plans to import, large quantities of ethanol from the United States for fuel blending.

In a clarification, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said such reports are "baseless and factually incorrect" and stressed that India's ethanol blending programme continues to rely entirely on domestic producers.

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The ministry said ethanol used under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme is sourced only from domestic producers.

"As per the domestic policy framework, ethanol used for fuel blending under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol Programme is sourced entirely from domestic producers. There is no import of ethanol for fuel blending from the US," the statement said.

Must Read: Govt approves ₹4,687 crore to fuel India's ethanol push

The government also rejected suggestions that India had offered any concessions on ethanol imports during ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

"Further, no concessions or commitments relating to the import of ethanol for fuel blending from the U.S. have been made in the India-US Trade discussions," the ministry said. "Accordingly, any suggestion of a policy change to permit large-scale imports of fuel ethanol from the US is misleading."

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India's fuel blending programme and ethanol procurement continue to be governed solely by India’s domestic policy requirements, the ministry stated.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 6:34 PM IST
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