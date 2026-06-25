Passport is not citizenship proof? Ex-Foreign Secretary clears the confusion

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has weighed in on the Ministry of External Affairs' clarification that a passport is a travel document and not a document of citizenship.

Rao said the statement is legally correct but requires greater explanation to avoid public confusion.

In a post on X, she said the discussion surrounding the clarification had generated "more heat than light".

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While citizenship and passports are governed by different laws, the former foreign secretary stressed that a passport remains the strongest evidence of Indian nationality for most citizens in everyday life.

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According to Rao, the MEA's position is rooted in law. A passport is issued under the Passports Act, while citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955. "One law regulates the document; the other regulates the legal status," she wrote, adding that legal definitions and public understanding are not always the same.

Why the clarification raised questions

For most Indians, a passport is the most authoritative document issued by the Republic, Rao noted. It carries the holder's identity, bears the name of the Republic of India and is accepted globally because foreign governments trust that India has verified the bearer's nationality before issuing it.

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The discussion sparked by a recent statement on Passport Seva Divas has generated more heat than light.



The Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport is a travel document, not a document of citizenship. Legally, that is correct. A passport is issued under the Passports… https://t.co/fz8Ct3OqIj — Nirupama Menon Rao 🇮🇳 (@NMenonRao) June 25, 2026

Given that reality, the former foreign secretary said it was understandable that many people were asking: "if a passport is not proof of citizenship, then what is?"

Citizenship and passports serve different legal purposes

Explaining the distinction, Rao wrote that a passport does not create citizenship and is not the final legal instrument for determining citizenship if the matter is challenged before a court.

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The former diplomat pointed out that, like many democracies, India separates citizenship law from passport law. In rare cases involving fraud, disputed parentage or illegal acquisition, citizenship may need to be established through the provisions of the Citizenship Act and supporting evidence.

For that reason, she explained, a passport is not regarded in law as conclusive proof of citizenship in every possible circumstance.

Passport remains powerful evidence of nationality

At the same time, Rao stressed that the legal distinction should not be confused with the practical significance of a passport.

The former foreign secretary noted that a passport is issued only after the government has satisfied itself that an applicant is entitled to one and remains the strongest evidence of Indian nationality that most citizens will ever possess in everyday life and international travel.

She also dismissed concerns that the clarification would affect the credibility of Indian passports abroad, saying no immigration officer would suddenly view an Indian passport with suspicion because of a legal clarification made in New Delhi.

Lessons from documentation challenges

The issue also highlights broader challenges in India's civil registration and record-keeping systems, according to Rao.

She noted that India's systems developed unevenly over decades and that millions of older Indians were born at a time when birth registration was incomplete. Differences in names across school certificates, land records and electoral rolls have also created documentation challenges.

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Referring to the experience of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, the former foreign secretary said documentary inconsistencies can create profound hardship when citizenship becomes the subject of legal scrutiny.

Need for stronger records

The lesson, Rao argued, is not that passports have lost their value. Instead, India needs stronger and more comprehensive civil registration, universal birth registration and reliable archival records so that citizenship never becomes hostage to missing or inconsistent paperwork.

The former diplomat also observed that legally precise statements can sometimes create unnecessary public anxiety if they are not accompanied by adequate explanation.

A clearer way to communicate the message

Rao suggested that the government's position could have been framed more clearly. In her view, a better explanation would be that a passport is issued only after the government has verified that the applicant is an Indian citizen and that, while citizenship itself is governed by the Citizenship Act, the passport remains the Republic's most trusted document for international travel and the clearest evidence of Indian nationality in ordinary life.

Such a formulation would be both legally accurate and reassuring, she argued. "The law need not be diluted, but neither should public confidence in one of the Republic's most important documents."

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Summing up her position, the former foreign secretary said a passport is issued because the government has satisfied itself that the holder is an Indian citizen. It is therefore powerful evidence of citizenship in ordinary life and international travel.

However, in a legal dispute over citizenship, the governing law remains the Citizenship Act, and a passport is not conclusive proof that overrides all other evidence, she added.