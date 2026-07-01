Passport applicants, don't miss this July 1 change—it could save you money

A passport is one of those documents most people don't think about until they urgently need it. But from July 1, applying for one could become slightly cheaper—or not—depending on your age.

The Centre has announced a revised passport fee structure that introduces a special concession for two categories of Indians while updating charges for several passport-related services. The revised fee schedule has been notified under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967, replacing the previous Schedule IV under the Passports Rules, 1980.

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The previous amendment to passport rules was made in February 2025. Whether you're applying for a fresh passport, replacing a lost one or getting a Police Clearance Certificate, the new rules are worth knowing before you book an appointment.

The biggest talking point is a new 10% fee concession, but it comes with conditions that many applicants may miss. Here's a simple breakdown of who gets the discount, which services are affected and the complete list of revised passport charges effective July 1.

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Fee concessions for children, senior citizens

From July 1 onwards, a 10% discount on passport application fees will be given to children up to 8 years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. The concession is available only for fresh passport applications submitted within India.

The discount does NOT apply to passport renewals/reissues or Tatkal reissues.

Revised passport fee from July 1

Passport Type Normal Tatkal 36-page ₹2,500 ₹5,000 60-page ₹3,500 ₹6,000

Revised charges for lost/damaged passports

Passport Type Normal Tatkal 36-page ₹5,000 ₹7,500 60-page ₹6,000 ₹8,500

Fees for minor applicants

Passport Type Normal Tatkal Fresh/reissue (36-page passport) ₹1,750 ₹4,250 Lost/damaged passport ₹4,250 ₹6,750

Charges for other passport-related services

Passport-related services Cost Notes Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), surrender certificate, Global Entry Programme verification and other miscellaneous certificates ₹750 within India Tatkal facility not available Certificate of Identity ₹1,000 -- Emergency certificate $15 (₹1420.01) Issued abroad

Are there any changes in passport validity?

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No. Adult passports will continue to be valid for a duration of 10 years. Passports issued to minors would remain valid for 5 years or until they turn 18 years, whichever is earlier.

($1 = ₹94.67 at the time of writing this story)