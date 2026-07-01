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Passport applicants, don't miss this July 1 change—it could save you money

Passport applicants, don't miss this July 1 change—it could save you money

Whether you're applying for a fresh passport, replacing a lost one or getting a Police Clearance Certificate, the new rules are worth knowing before you book an appointment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Passport applicants, don't miss this July 1 change—it could save you moneyHere's a simple breakdown of who gets the discount, which services are affected and the complete list of revised passport charges effective July 1.

A passport is one of those documents most people don't think about until they urgently need it. But from July 1, applying for one could become slightly cheaper—or not—depending on your age.

The Centre has announced a revised passport fee structure that introduces a special concession for two categories of Indians while updating charges for several passport-related services. The revised fee schedule has been notified under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967, replacing the previous Schedule IV under the Passports Rules, 1980.

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The previous amendment to passport rules was made in February 2025. Whether you're applying for a fresh passport, replacing a lost one or getting a Police Clearance Certificate, the new rules are worth knowing before you book an appointment.

The biggest talking point is a new 10% fee concession, but it comes with conditions that many applicants may miss. Here's a simple breakdown of who gets the discount, which services are affected and the complete list of revised passport charges effective July 1.

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Fee concessions for children, senior citizens

From July 1 onwards, a 10% discount on passport application fees will be given to children up to 8 years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. The concession is available only for fresh passport applications submitted within India. 

The discount does NOT apply to passport renewals/reissues or Tatkal reissues. 

Revised passport fee from July 1

Passport Type Normal Tatkal
36-page ₹2,500 ₹5,000
60-page ₹3,500 ₹6,000

Revised charges for lost/damaged passports

Passport Type Normal Tatkal
36-page ₹5,000 ₹7,500
60-page ₹6,000 ₹8,500

Fees for minor applicants

Passport Type Normal Tatkal
Fresh/reissue (36-page passport) ₹1,750 ₹4,250
Lost/damaged passport ₹4,250 ₹6,750

Charges for other passport-related services

Passport-related services Cost Notes
Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), surrender certificate, Global Entry Programme verification and other miscellaneous certificates ₹750 within India Tatkal facility not available
Certificate of Identity ₹1,000 --
Emergency certificate  $15 (₹1420.01) Issued abroad

Are there any changes in passport validity?

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No. Adult passports will continue to be valid for a duration of 10 years. Passports issued to minors would remain valid for 5 years or until they turn 18 years, whichever is earlier. 

($1 = ₹94.67 at the time of writing this story)

Published on: Jul 1, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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