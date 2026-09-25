Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR row

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The petition refers to objections reportedly recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on several occasions concerning decisions linked to the SIR exercise. Among the issues cited is a modification to Form 6, the statutory application used for voter registration.

According to the petition, Joshi had objected in May 2026 to changes in Form 6, stating that the statutory form could not be altered without a corresponding amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Sandhu subsequently concurred with the objection. The plea alleges that the form was nevertheless modified on the ECINet portal to seek information about whether an applicant or their relatives appeared in an electoral roll from the previous SIR exercise.

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The petitioner has also relied on Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which provides that where the Election Commissioners differ, the matter is to be decided according to the majority view.

A key relief sought is the constitution of an independent Judicial Inquiry Commission or Special Investigation Team headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by cybersecurity and information-technology experts. The proposed probe would conduct a forensic audit of the ECINet and ERONet databases.

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The petition alleges that around 13 crore names were deleted across 30 states and Union territories during the SIR exercise. It also seeks an investigation into the alleged filing of 16.10 lakh appeals in West Bengal challenging the inclusion of voters.

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The plea further seeks restoration of the original Form 6 and preservation of server logs, databases, communications and metadata related to ECINet and ERONet from October 1, 2025.