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Akasa Air eyes more than 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, aims to expand fleet: Report

Akasa Air eyes more than 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, aims to expand fleet: Report

The deal could be worth billions of dollars before industry discounts and would be Boeing's second major aircraft sale in India after Air India's combined order for 250 aircraft.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 3:58 PM IST
Akasa Air eyes more than 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, aims to expand fleet: ReportAkasa Air looks to expand its fleet with Boeing aircraft

Akasa Air is reportedly in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft as it aims to expand its fleet and secure deliveries into the next decade. The airline, which started operations in 2022, already has 183 Boeing 737 Max aircraft on order.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the proposed purchase would allow Akasa Air's fleet to continue growing beyond 2032. A decision on the new order is expected early next year, with terms possibly finalised in the second half of 2027. However, the discussions are at an early stage and may not lead to a purchase.

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The deal could be worth billions of dollars before industry discounts and would be Boeing's second major aircraft sale in India after Air India's combined order for 250 aircraft. Currently, Akasa operates 43 Boeing 737 Max planes, serving 29 domestic and seven international destinations.

Owned by SNV Aviation Pvt., Akasa is looking to increase its presence in India's aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India hold about 90% of passengers. Last month, Akasa carried 5.5% of India's domestic passengers, compared to 65% for IndiGo and 27% for the Air India Group, according to official data.

Kapil Kaul, CEO and director at aviation advisory firm CAPA India, said the proposed order would support Akasa's expansion and replacement needs beyond fiscal 2032 and align with its long-term business plan.

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Akasa is also seeking to raise $109 million through equity and debt, as reported in July. The airline is in talks with state-run banks to access a government credit line for carriers affected by the Iran war, with some funds possibly used to purchase aircraft.

The airline last raised funds from investors in June 2025. Its shareholders include founder and CEO Vinay Dube, the family of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and a private equity fund managed by 360 ONE.

India's airline fleet has grown from about 100 aircraft in 2000 to nearly 900 today, with more than 1,500 planes currently on order.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 3:57 PM IST
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