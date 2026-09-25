Akasa Air eyes more than 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, aims to expand fleet: Report

MUST READ | 'Want consumers to have more choices': Akasa CEO on govt proposal allowing airport owners to run airlines

The deal could be worth billions of dollars before industry discounts and would be Boeing's second major aircraft sale in India after Air India's combined order for 250 aircraft. Currently, Akasa operates 43 Boeing 737 Max planes, serving 29 domestic and seven international destinations.

Owned by SNV Aviation Pvt., Akasa is looking to increase its presence in India's aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India hold about 90% of passengers. Last month, Akasa carried 5.5% of India's domestic passengers, compared to 65% for IndiGo and 27% for the Air India Group, according to official data.

Kapil Kaul, CEO and director at aviation advisory firm CAPA India, said the proposed order would support Akasa's expansion and replacement needs beyond fiscal 2032 and align with its long-term business plan.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | How Akasa Air capacity is growing amidst downsizing by IndiGo, Air India

Akasa is also seeking to raise $109 million through equity and debt, as reported in July. The airline is in talks with state-run banks to access a government credit line for carriers affected by the Iran war, with some funds possibly used to purchase aircraft.

The airline last raised funds from investors in June 2025. Its shareholders include founder and CEO Vinay Dube, the family of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and a private equity fund managed by 360 ONE.

India's airline fleet has grown from about 100 aircraft in 2000 to nearly 900 today, with more than 1,500 planes currently on order.