Petrol, diesel prices today, March 27: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more

Fuel prices across India held steady on March 27, even as volatility in global crude markets persists amid disruptions along key shipping routes. The unchanged rates come at a time when petrol and diesel pricing is under close watch ahead of upcoming state elections.

In the national capital, petrol continues to retail at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. Mumbai remains among the costliest metros, with petrol priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at around Rs 90.03 per litre.

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Across other major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices continue to hover above the Rs 100 per litre mark, while Chennai recorded a marginal adjustment in fuel rates.

Fuel prices in key cities (March 27)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad 107.50 95.7 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Chennai 101.23 92.81

No fuel shortage

The government on Wednesday stated there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or engage in panic buying. While LPG supplies remain affected due to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the government assured that petrol and diesel stocks are sufficient and retail outlets are functioning normally nationwide.

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

Fuel prices at the pump are shaped by a combination of global, economic, and domestic factors. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.