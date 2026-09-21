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Milestone for nuclear sector: NPCIL starts geotechnical investigation for 2 more projects in Rajasthan

Milestone for nuclear sector: NPCIL starts geotechnical investigation for 2 more projects in Rajasthan

NPCIL has also started initial fuel loading at RAPP-8, a 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and is expected to begin commercial operation this financial year.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Milestone for nuclear sector: NPCIL starts geotechnical investigation for 2 more projects in RajasthanGeotechnical investigations commenced at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP-9&10) project site of 700MWe each nuclear reactors in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) commenced geotechnical investigations at the RAPP-9&10 project site in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan. It marks a critical milestone in the foundational development phase of the project as India looks at creating a standardised reactor fleet that can be replicated more efficiently at multiple locations.

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Being an important early-stage activity, this comprehensive site assessment forms the technical baseline for all future civil and foundation engineering.

The 700 MWe PHWR design is part of India's effort to standardise reactor technology and deploy it in a fleet-mode approach, allowing multiple reactors based on the same design to be built and operated.

NPCIL has also started initial fuel loading at RAPP-8, a 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and is expected to begin commercial operation this financial year.

RAPP-8 is the fourth reactor in a series of 16 indigenous 700 MWe PHWRs being established across the country.

What does this mean?

The specialised teams will conduct borehole drilling, geophysical surveys, and rigorous laboratory testing to evaluate the site's soil and rock strata. This will provide essential engineering inputs for civil structures, which in turn would ensure structural stability, safety, and operational reliability of the project, paving the way for the next phase of India's nuclear energy expansion.

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With systematic site assessment, sound engineering practices and rigorous technical evaluation at every stage, NPCIL continues to advance the development of India’s nuclear power programme with a steadfast focus on safety, quality and reliability.

The reactors use India's established PHWR technology, which has been developed domestically over several decades. RAPP-8 is being developed alongside RAPP-7 at the Rawatbhata site.

The first two reactors in this series, KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 at Kakrapar, Gujarat, commenced commercial operation in 2023-24, followed by RAPP-7 in April 2025. These indigenous reactors incorporate advanced safety features.

The commencement of Initial Fuel Loading at the fourth indigenous PHWR-700 MWe represents an important achievement for NPCIL and various constituent units of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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