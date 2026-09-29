Petrol, diesel prices today (September 29): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

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Retail fuel prices in major metros

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre same as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. In Delhi, petrol retails for ₹102.12 per litre while diesel is being sold at ₹95.20 per litre, reflecting the national capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metro cities.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

The widening gap between rising import costs and stagnant domestic retail rates is eroding retail margins. While international crude continues its upward trajectory, retail prices for petrol, diesel, and LPG have not been adjusted, leaving state refiners to absorb the full impact of the price surge.

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As of September 29, Brent crude stands at $106.8 per barrel at the time of writing this story, while WTI crude stands at $93.60 per barrel. Crude prices are likely to remain high in the run-up to the US midterm elections in November this year, adding to uncertainty over India's oil import bill and domestic fuel pricing.

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What this means for you

Despite Brent crude rising to over $106 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.

Why fuel prices differ across cities?

Fuel prices vary from city to city primarily because of differences in local state taxes, transportation charges, and dealer commissions. While the base price of petrol or diesel coming out of oil refineries is uniform across the country, local variables dictate the final retail price at the pump.

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Taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states and cities. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.