Planning to book Tatkal tickets? Indian Railways' August 1 rule change may surprise you

Why did the government introduce this system?

Indian Railways has introduced this system to make offline Tatkal bookings smoother and more transparent. It also aims to reduce long queues at reservation counters, prevent overcrowding and improve crowd management.

Will bookings via the IRCTC app be impacted?

Online Tatkal bookings via the IRCTC app and the Rail Connect app remain unchanged. The system applies only to offline bookings at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

What are the token distribution timings?

Separate token windows have been prescribed for AC and non-AC Tatkal bookings in line with existing booking schedules.

AC Tatkal: 8:30 am–9:00 am (booking starts at 10:00 am)

8:30 am–9:00 am (booking starts at 10:00 am) Non-AC Tatkal: 9:30 am–10:00 am (booking starts at 11:00 am)

What is the booking process?

Advertisement

Visit the reservation counter during the token distribution window

Collect a token and wait for your token number to be announced

Submit the reservation form and complete payment using cash, UPI, card or other accepted payment methods

Receive the booked Tatkal ticket

Who all will get priority?

Each window will initially issue 10 tokens for AC classes, followed by 15 tokens for non-AC classes, with fixed daily limits at each counter. Category A tokens will be reserved for passengers booking for themselves or immediate family, and these will get top priority.

Category B tokens will be issued for all other general passengers or commercial requests and are processed after Category A. If seats are available after serving all the token holders, counters will open to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement

Key rules to know, documents required

Tokens are non-transferable and strictly tied to the individual who collected them. In order to complete your ticket booking, you need to carry a valid government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card. Direct OTP authentication will also take place to match the traveller's ID to prevent fake bookings.