'Please be part of Maldives' tourism': Maldivian minister urges Indians to visit archipelago

Maldivian tourism minister Ibrahim Faisal in an interview on Monday urged Indians to come to the archipelago nation in large numbers as the country's economy is highly dependent on tourism. He also emphasised on the historical relations between his country and India.

"We have a history. So, when we needed anything, the Indian government was very helpful. Our newly elected government also wants to work together (with India). We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives' tourism. Our economy depends on tourism," Faisal told news agency PTI in an interview.

From being the top tourist group visiting the archipelago nations, Indians went down to the sixth position in January on the back of mass ticket and hotel booking cancellations triggered by a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

The diplomatic standoff between India and Maldives erupted when three Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photos and videos from his visit to the Lakshadweep Islands on his X handle.

While the Mohamed Muizzu government suspended the ministers, the issue led to Indians calling for a boycott of Maldives as a tourist destination. As per a report in the Maldivian media, the number of tourist arrivals from India dropped by 42 per cent in the first four months of 2024, compared to the first four months of 2023.

According to Tourism Ministry statistics, Maldives recorded a total of 43,991 tourist arrivals from India as of May 4. Between January and April of last year, Maldives recorded 73,785 tourist arrivals. This year, the number stands at 42,638.

Not only this, soon after coming to power, Mohamed Muizzu forced the withdrawal of 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation planes gifted by India to the Maldives. Back from his China visit in January this year, Muizzu said on India, "We may be a small nation, but that doesn't give you the license to bully us."

He won the presidential elections in September last year with an 'India Out' campaign. The Maldives is one of India's maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and has a place in initiatives like Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as well as the Neighbourhood First policy of the Modi government.

(With PTI inputs)