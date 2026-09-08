'Please don't try this at home': Anand Mahindra reacts to Scorpio parked on two-storey rooftop

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Yadav had reportedly left the vehicle under the supervision of a driver while he was away from India. The driver later left, leaving the family without anyone to regularly look after the newly purchased SUV.

Now that’s what you call taking parking to the next level… 🙄



When Manoj Yadav of Gopalganj, who works in Israel, was left without anyone to drive his newly acquired Scorpio Classic, his family apparently decided that the safest parking spot was on the roof of their two-storey… pic.twitter.com/cGSUmmKohG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2026

The family then reportedly decided against leaving the vehicle parked outside. Instead, they arranged for a crane to lift the Scorpio onto the rooftop of their two-storey home.

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Reacting to the report, Mahindra wrote, "Now that’s what you call taking parking to the next level."

He praised the family's ingenuity but also raised concerns about the safety of the arrangement.

"I've always known the Scorpio could climb almost anywhere. But this is taking it a little too literally. Full marks for ingenuity & affection for the vehicle, but I confess I'm worried about whether that roof was designed to bear the weight. Please don't try this at (your) home!"

Mahindra is the automaker that manufactures the Scorpio Classic SUV.