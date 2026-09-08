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'Please don't try this at home': Anand Mahindra reacts to Scorpio parked on two-storey rooftop

'Please don't try this at home': Anand Mahindra reacts to Scorpio parked on two-storey rooftop

I confess I'm worried about whether that roof was designed to bear the weight, says Anand Mahindra

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 10:02 PM IST
'Please don't try this at home': Anand Mahindra reacts to Scorpio parked on two-storey rooftopAnand Mahindra reacts to Scorpio lifted onto Bihar rooftop

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday reacted to a report of a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being lifted by a crane and parked on the roof of a two-storey house in Bihar.

The SUV reportedly belongs to Manoj Yadav of Gopalganj, who works in Israel. Yadav had recently purchased the Scorpio Classic and was concerned about its safety while he was away.

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Yadav had reportedly left the vehicle under the supervision of a driver while he was away from India. The driver later left, leaving the family without anyone to regularly look after the newly purchased SUV.

The family then reportedly decided against leaving the vehicle parked outside. Instead, they arranged for a crane to lift the Scorpio onto the rooftop of their two-storey home.

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Reacting to the report, Mahindra wrote, "Now that’s what you call taking parking to the next level."

He praised the family's ingenuity but also raised concerns about the safety of the arrangement.

"I've always known the Scorpio could climb almost anywhere. But this is taking it a little too literally. Full marks for ingenuity & affection for the vehicle, but I confess I'm worried about whether that roof was designed to bear the weight. Please don't try this at (your) home!"

Mahindra is the automaker that manufactures the Scorpio Classic SUV.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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