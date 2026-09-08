FDA suspends licence of IRCTC supplier, 3 ISKCON food establishments in Mumbai

The FDA suspended the licence of R K Associates & Hoteliers in Kurla West after an inspection on September 2 found cockroaches in storage and processing areas, uncovered food, food preparation being carried out near open garbage, damaged floor tiles, cracks, and damaged surfaces on walls, according to an official release.

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The inspection also revealed lapses in personal hygiene. An employee with an injured finger was allegedly handling food, while only 21 of the 34 food handlers were able to produce medical fitness certificates, the FDA said.

FDA action against three ISKCON establishments

The FDA also conducted inspections on September 3 at three food establishments at ISKCON, Hare Krishna Land, Juhu, and subsequently suspended their licences over several food safety violations.

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At one of the establishments, officials found inadequate records of periodic testing of water used for food production, improper inspection of raw materials, and unsuitable temperature and humidity conditions for storing raw and prepared food, the FDA said.

The inspection also found food and non-food items stored in a manner that could result in cross-contamination, along with pest infestation, inadequate cleaning and a lack of calibration of measuring and monitoring devices. Following examination of the inspection report and photographs, the FDA issued a licence suspension order on September 7.

The Food Services Restaurant at ISKCON, Juhu, was also found to have several lapses. According to the FDA, its rear kitchen entrance remained open without adequate measures to prevent pest entry. Inspectors also flagged the absence of required laboratory testing, inadequate lighting, deficiencies in raw-material inspection and cleaning, and clogged drains containing food waste and pest droppings.

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The establishment also had lapses in medical examinations, vaccination, and training records of food handlers, the FDA said.

The third establishment, ISKCON Govindas Restaurant, was found deficient in food testing, drinking-water testing, raw-material inspection and segregation, cleaning, drainage, pest control and equipment calibration. Officials also flagged shortcomings in food-handler hygiene and training. Its licence was suspended with immediate effect on September 7, according to the FDA.

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More Mumbai establishments under scanner

The FDA inspector has also recommended suspension of the food licence of Bombay's The Food Fusion Cafe in Ghatkopar after finding uncovered rice, raw chicken stored in an open container, improperly sealed cut vegetables, inadequate refrigerator temperature, defective drainage and unclean utensils.

In Borivali East, officials recommended suspension of Shree Madhuram's registration certificate after finding that an establishment registered as a hawker or mobile food vendor was allegedly operating as a food service restaurant.

The FDA also suspended the licences of Kothari Sweet and Mulund Farsan Mart in Mulund West and Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Goregaon East.

(With Inputs from PTI)