ChatGPT's cricket play gets bigger: AI giant joins Campa, SBI Life as BCCI sponsors

ChatGPT Joins India's Cricket Sponsorship

The partnerships bring brands from three different sectors - beverages, insurance, and AI technology - into the BCCI's commercial portfolio.

The board said the deals create new opportunities for brands to connect with cricket fans and highlight the growing commercial value of India's home cricket season.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the deals were a strong endorsement of the Indian cricket ecosystem.

"India’s home season continues to be a valuable and sought-after sporting property in the country, and the signing of Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT is a strong endorsement of the strength of the Indian cricket ecosystem," Manhas said.

He said the 44% increase in the combined value of the partnerships was "particularly encouraging", reflecting the trust leading brands place in the reach and commercial potential of the BCCI.

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"Each brings a distinct brand and proposition to Indian cricket, and we look forward to working with them to build strong associations that create greater value for all stakeholders," he said.

The latest deal also marks an expansion of ChatGPT's association with cricket.

In November 2025, ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water joined as Premier Partners for the two seasons of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

BCCI Highlights 44% Deal Growth

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the rise in partnership value reflected the strength of India's home cricket property and confidence in the BCCI and Team India.

"A 44% increase in the combined deal value, with the latest partnerships valued at over ₹130 crore, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the strong demand for association with Indian cricket," Saikia said.

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He said Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT represented "three very different and exciting categories". "Their association highlights the diverse opportunities that our home season offers," Saikia said.

He added that the BCCI would work with the three brands to create new ways to engage fans and enhance their experience of Indian cricket.

In February 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Google joined forces for an AI-powered ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, naming Google Gemini as the Official AI Fan Companion and Google Pixel as the Official Smartphone.