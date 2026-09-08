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New EPF advance rules: Withdrawal provisions made easier for members

New EPF advance rules: Withdrawal provisions made easier for members

The EPFO’s new EPF advance guidelines simplify withdrawal provisions for members, covering essential needs such as illness, education and marriage, along with housing-related expenses.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 8:06 PM IST
New EPF advance rules: Withdrawal provisions made easier for membersFor education, members can avail an advance of up to 10 times during their membership. The provision covers education-related needs of the member and their family.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced simplified guidelines for EPF advances, covering essential needs such as illness, education and marriage, as well as housing-related expenses. The new framework categorises withdrawals into three broad categories and specifies the frequency of withdrawals for different purposes.

No limit for illness-related advances

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Under Category I: Essential Needs, EPF members can withdraw funds for illness of themselves or their family members without any specified limit.

For education, members can avail an advance of up to 10 times during their membership. The provision covers education-related needs of the member and their family.

For marriage, an EPF advance can be taken up to five times during membership. This provision applies to the marriage of the member or eligible family members.

MUST READ: EPFO UAN services go mobile: Generate, activate and authenticate your account on UMANG

Housing-related withdrawals

Category II covers housing-related needs. Members can use EPF advances for the purchase of a flat or site, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, and renovation, alteration or improvement of a house.

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For these purposes, members can withdraw funds up to five times during their membership, according to the EPFO’s smart guide.

Special circumstances

The third category covers special circumstances as notified by the Central Board, EPF. Members can avail themselves of this provision up to two times in a financial year.

The EPFO guide also sets out a uniform withdrawal guideline, under which members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance, including both the employee’s and employer’s share.

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ALSO READ: EPFO, insurers could become the next big growth engine for REITs and InvITs: Report

However, the graphic states that such withdrawals can be made after completion of 12 months of EPF membership.

The revised framework brings multiple withdrawal provisions under a simpler structure, giving EPF members clearer limits for different financial needs. By distinguishing essential, housing-related and special circumstances, the guidelines outline how frequently members can access their accumulated EPF balance for specific purposes.

The changes are aimed at making EPF advances easier to understand for members while providing defined withdrawal provisions across key financial requirements.

DO READ: EPFO higher pension: Govt reveals 4 steps being taken to clear pending PF claims

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 8:06 PM IST
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