New EPF advance rules: Withdrawal provisions made easier for members

Under Category I: Essential Needs, EPF members can withdraw funds for illness of themselves or their family members without any specified limit.

For education, members can avail an advance of up to 10 times during their membership. The provision covers education-related needs of the member and their family.

For marriage, an EPF advance can be taken up to five times during membership. This provision applies to the marriage of the member or eligible family members.

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Housing-related withdrawals

Category II covers housing-related needs. Members can use EPF advances for the purchase of a flat or site, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, and renovation, alteration or improvement of a house.

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For these purposes, members can withdraw funds up to five times during their membership, according to the EPFO’s smart guide.

Special circumstances

The third category covers special circumstances as notified by the Central Board, EPF. Members can avail themselves of this provision up to two times in a financial year.

The EPFO guide also sets out a uniform withdrawal guideline, under which members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance, including both the employee’s and employer’s share.

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However, the graphic states that such withdrawals can be made after completion of 12 months of EPF membership.

The revised framework brings multiple withdrawal provisions under a simpler structure, giving EPF members clearer limits for different financial needs. By distinguishing essential, housing-related and special circumstances, the guidelines outline how frequently members can access their accumulated EPF balance for specific purposes.

The changes are aimed at making EPF advances easier to understand for members while providing defined withdrawal provisions across key financial requirements.

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