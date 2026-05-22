PM Modi chairs 4.5-hour cabinet meeting, asks ministers to treat Viksit Bharat 2047 as a firm commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a nearly four-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers, with discussions focused on governance reforms, administrative efficiency and the government’s long-term ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision. The meeting, held at Seva Teerth from 5 pm, also touched on the possible implications of the ongoing West Asia crisis, with attention on sectors including energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics.

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In a post on X the following morning, PM Modi described the deliberations as productive. "Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living', 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat," he wrote.

Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat. pic.twitter.com/ifKpB8le17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2026

What was discussed

More than half a dozen ministries made presentations during the session, with nine giving detailed briefings on their performance and forward roadmap. The Cabinet Secretary and NITI Aayog also presented. Sources said the meeting specifically highlighted ministries that had recorded the fastest disposal of files, with a pointed emphasis on efficiency and timely decision-making.

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PM Modi is understood to have asked ministers to treat the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal as a firm commitment rather than a campaign slogan, pushing for concrete progress on governance reforms, administrative efficiency and improvements in both ease of living and ease of doing business.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the full Cabinet on the PM's recent five-nation visit and the diplomatic outcomes it produced. The ongoing West Asia crisis also came up, with PM Modi directing ministries to take steps to ensure "minimum inconvenience to citizens" as the economic fallout of regional tensions continues to be felt. Sectors including energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics received focused attention in that context.

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A high-powered informal group of ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is already monitoring the crisis. Singh was absent from Thursday's meeting due to an official visit to South Korea; Health Minister JP Nadda was in Geneva.

PM Modi was also felicitated at the meeting for the successful completion of his foreign tour and the BJP's decisive victory in the West Bengal elections.

What the five-nation tour delivered

The Council of Ministers meeting followed a foreign tour that spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

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In the UAE, India signed multiple agreements covering strategic petroleum reserves, long-term LPG supply, defence and shipping. Abu Dhabi committed investments worth $5 billion. PM Modi's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place against the backdrop of active West Asia tensions.

In the Netherlands, both sides signed 17 agreements and upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with West Asia and global energy stability also on the agenda. Sweden and Norway followed, with cooperation frameworks established across clean energy, innovation, defence, digital technologies and critical minerals, alongside broader engagement at the India-Nordic Summit.

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Italy was the final stop, where bilateral relations were elevated to a special strategic partnership during talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.