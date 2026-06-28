PM Modi conferred Seychelles' 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday awarded the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest honour for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The honour acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing commitment to sustainable growth, environmental protection and the Blue Economy. According to the Presidential Citation, it also recognises his support for Small Island Developing States, climate resilience, international cooperation and the responsible management of ocean resources. It highlights the growing partnership between India and Seychelles.

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PM Modi reacts

Reacting to the honour, PM Modi said in a post on X:

"Humbled to receive the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award. I humbly accept this title with honor and dedicate it to all other countries that are struggling against the challenges of climate change and that consider the protection of the environment their responsibility toward future generations."

Mon annan gratitid anver lepep ek gouvernman Sesel osi byen ki Prezidan Herminie pour donn mwan tit ‘Gardyen Lorizon Ble.’



Mon enbleman aksepte sa tit avek loner e dedye li a tou lezot pei ki pe lager kont bann defi sanzman klima e ki konsider proteksyon lanvironnman zot… pic.twitter.com/aHZVPOe9cF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2026

The award is the latest international recognition for PM Modi's work on climate action, sustainable development and green growth.

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In May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) presented him with the Agricola Medal for strengthening food security, transforming agriculture and promoting sustainable farming.

Earlier, in 2018, he received the Seoul Peace Prize for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation and inclusive development.

The same year, the United Nations conferred on him the Champions of the Earth Award, the organisation's highest environmental honour, recognising his leadership in promoting climate action and international environmental cooperation.

Focus on climate and sustainable development

The latest honour from Seychelles adds to PM Modi's growing list of international awards and underlines his global advocacy for environmental conservation, sustainable development and climate action.