PM Modi meets JD Vance, discuss energy; US VP says his kids ‘really enjoyed the gifts’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance to discuss India’s diversification of its energy sources through US nuclear technology investments. This conversation took place during their meeting in Paris, where both leaders were attending an artificial intelligence summit. PM Modi also met JD Vance’s Indian-origin wife, Usha, and their kids.

The meeting preceded PM Modi's visit to the United States, where issues such as trade, investment, technology, and immigration are expected to be on the agenda. This is the first formal meeting of the prime minister with the new US establishment.

“Had a wonderful meeting with US VP @JDVance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!” said PM Modi on X. Vance, quoting the X post, called PM Modi gracious and kind, and said that their kids really enjoyed the gifts.

Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I’m grateful to him for the wonderful conversation. https://t.co/wto64QM9qa — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 11, 2025

PM MODI-JD VANCE MEET

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Vance, with his wife Usha present, as seen in a video shared by PMO India. This meeting followed Vance's address at the summit where he praised PM Modi's positive stance on artificial intelligence (AI). Vance stated, backing PM Modi’s statement, that AI will facilitate and make people more productive. “It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings,” he said.

Modi and US President Donald Trump had a conversation in late January following Trump's inauguration. Trump emphasised the importance of India purchasing more American-made security equipment and moving towards a balanced bilateral trading relationship. The US President has described India as a "very big abuser" in trade matters and called India the 'king of tariffs'. He also issued a warning to the BRICS group of nations, which includes India, about potential tariffs if they did not agree to his demand of refraining from creating a new currency.

India is considering reducing tariffs in at least a dozen sectors to enhance US exports, aligning with New Delhi's domestic production strategies, according to government officials. Additionally, Modi might propose an increase in US energy and defence imports.

The Modi-Vance meeting was followed by another bilateral meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis at the AI Action Summit in Paris. PM Modi described the meeting as very productive, highlighting the growing ties between India and Estonia. Discussions included boosting relations in trade, technology, and culture. Modi shared on X that they explored ways to enhance cooperation in these areas.

At the conclusion of the AI Action Summit, which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi emphasised the unity in vision and purpose among stakeholders. He expressed India's willingness to host the next summit to continue the momentum.