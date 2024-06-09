Historic Modi 3.0 begins: Modi takes oath for record third term; Nadda, Shivraj among 72 ministers

PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony: Narendra Modi has scripted history as he is sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, the feat achieved by Jawaharlal Nehru. The Prime Minister, under whose watch the BJP emerged as the largest party for the third time since 2014, has retained key ministers - Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar.

Related Articles

- SP Singh Baghel, MP-elect from Agra, is once again back in the Modi Cabinet.

- BJP's West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar has now been inducted into the Modi Cabinet.

- Raksha Nikhil Khadse, elected from Maharashtra's Raver, takes oath as a Union Minister in Modi 3.0

- Dr. L Murugan, who lost the election to A Raja from Nilgirirs, takes oath as a Union Minister

- V Somanna, MP-elect from Tumkur, takes oath as a Union Minister in the Modi-led NDA government

- Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister Modi 3.0

- BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary takes oath as a Union Minister in the Modi govt

- TDP's Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Modi-led NDA government

- BJP's Kamlesh Paswan sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government

- Bandi Sanjay, MP-elect from Karimnagar, takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0

- BJP's Nityanand Rai takes oath as a Union Minister in the Modi-led NDA government

- BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri sworn-in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet

#WATCH | BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/nuHNVNFzen — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

- BJP's Bhupender Yadav sworn-in as Union Minister in the Modi-led NDA government

- Kiren Rijiju takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0

- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP-elect from Jodhpur, takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister

- BJP's Virendra Kumar takes oath as Cabinet Minister in the third term of Modi government.

- Prahlad Joshi, who has been elected from Dharwad, sworn in as Union Minister in the Modi Cabinet

- TDP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Modi-led NDA government.

- Sarbananda Sonowal, elected from Dibrugarh, takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0

- JDU's Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister

- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0

- Dharmendra Pradesh, elected from Sambalpur, takes oath as Union Minister in the Modi-led NDA government.

- Piyush Goyal, MP from Mumbai North, sworn in as Union Minister in the Modi 3.0

- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy sworn in as Union Minister in Modi 3.0

#WATCH | JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/N5zBWhppLz June 9, 2024

- Manohar Lal, former chief minister of Haryana, takes oath as Union Cabinet minister in the third term of the Modi government.

- Former Foreign Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Cabinet minister in Modi 3.0

#WATCH | BJP leader Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/Bp5aN1Ad0f — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

- Former Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is back again, she takes the oath as minister in Modi 3.0

- Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as minister in Modi Cabinet.

#WATCH | BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/wQj0fPe0Yy — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

- Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and JP Nadda take oath as Cabinet ministers in Modi 3.0.

Amit Shah held home portfolio, Rajnath Singh defence, Nirmala Sitharaman finance, and S Jaishankar external affairs ministries in the outgoing government. They will be part of the new government.

- Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are also at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony of PM-designate Modi.

- CJI DY Chandrachud along with his wife arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

- Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

- Actor Rajinikanth at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

- Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Dr S Jaishankar present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



PM-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath for the third term at 7.15 pm at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/ZYgK3o5BNk — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Foreign Heads at Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

Leaders of seven countries from its neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have arrived in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have already arrived in Delhi.

Besides Hasina and Afif, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. New Delhi said the visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Big Guns Missing

Anurag Thakur, the outgoing information and broadcasting minister who won from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur again, was not among the leaders invited to meet Modi. Smriti Irani, who suffered a defeat in Amethi, and Parshottam Rupala, who won from Gujarat's Rajkot, are unlikely to find a place in the new Modi government. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest, is also likely to be missing from the new government. However, a big majority of the outgoing ministers are set to continue.

New Faces in Modi 3.0

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, C R Patil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu will be among the new faces in the Union Council of Ministers. The fresh faces in the government are mostly from BJP allies.

Ministers from Allies

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav besides other National Democratic Alliance members such as Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, H D Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary, Ramdas Athawale, and Anupriya Patel will be taking oath.

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, S P S Baghel, Annapurna Devi, Virendra Kumar, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Krishna Pal Gurjar and L Murugan, all outgoing ministers, will also be taking oath, sources told PTI.

BJP's G Kishan Reddy, Sukanta Majumdar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Nityanand Rai and Bhagirath Choudhary are also tipped to be part of the new government. BJP MPs Jitin Prasada from Uttar Pradesh and Raksha Khadse from Maharashtra are also expected to be part of the new government. Khadse confirmed to the media that she has received a call to be part of the government.

BJP's national president J P Nadda, whose extended tenure will end by this month, may also be part of the Modi 3.0. Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but is likely to be inducted due to his profile as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab. BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth and its Odisha MP Jual Oram, a former Union minister, are also expected to take oath.

Ministers from Andhra, Telangana

Rewarding the BJP's coalition partners, PM Modi is set to induct several MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana into his Council of Ministers. Two MPs each from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, will take oath alongside Modi. Three-time MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is likely to get a Cabinet berth while first-timer Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani may be made a Minister of State.