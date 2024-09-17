PM Modi turns 74: From unveiling 26 lakh homes to launching key railway projects, all that's on his list today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 today, marking another year of his leadership with significant new initiatives.

The PM will be unveiling 26 lakh PM Awas Yojana houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar, underscoring the government's focus on affordable housing for underprivileged communities.

Upon arriving in Bhubaneswar, Modi will head to the Gadakana slum area, where he will interact with beneficiaries of the housing scheme, reaffirming the government's commitment to public welfare.

Following this, the Prime Minister will officially launch the Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan.

Under this scheme, Rs 10,000 will be provided annually in two equal instalments to over 1 crore poor women for five years.

In addition to these welfare schemes, Modi will unveil several infrastructure projects. He is set to inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore and highway projects valued at Rs 1,000 crore, further boosting the region’s connectivity and development.

As part of the celebrations, political leaders from across India extended their birthday wishes to PM Modi. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded his vision for India’s growth, wishing him good health and continued success in transforming the nation.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute with a special sand art installation, dedicated to Modi’s dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Last year, on his 73rd birthday, Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana,' a scheme aimed at supporting artisans and craftsmen across India. He also inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre and extended the Delhi Airport Express line.

In 2022, to mark his 72nd birthday, Modi released cheetahs brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park as part of India’s Cheetah Reintroduction Project. Earlier, in 2021, on his 71st birthday, a record-breaking 2.26 crore COVID-19 vaccinations were administered across the country, a critical step in India’s pandemic response.

This year’s celebrations coincide with the "Seva Parv," a fortnight-long festival organised by the BJP, reflecting Modi's philosophy of service and commitment to the country.