PM Modi posted on X: "Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency that commences next year. Met President Xi Jinping during the Delhi BRICS Summit. The two sides comprehensively reviewed India-China relations. At the same time, we also conveyed to the Chinese side our best wishes for China's upcoming BRICS Presidency starting next year."

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Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit.



We reviewed the full range of India-China relations.



Also conveyed best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency that commences next year.



在德里金砖峰会期间，会见了习近平主席。



双方全面回顾了印中关系。… pic.twitter.com/tzqTIMNHGG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

The meeting comes as the two countries seek to build on recent efforts to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the border.

PM @narendramodi welcomed President Xi Jinping in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.



Both leaders had a productive meeting on the sidelines, where they reviewed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin. They underscored the importance of… pic.twitter.com/H3uJLgCROf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026

Border peace remains key

A major focus of the talks was maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which PM Modi described as an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations.

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The Prime Minister underlined the need for both sides to adhere to existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders also expressed their commitment to a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable” resolution of the boundary question, taking into account the overall political relationship and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

The emphasis on border stability signals that progress on the boundary issue remains closely linked to the broader trajectory of India-China relations.

Trade, supply chains on agenda

Beyond security and the boundary question, Modi and Xi discussed ways to expand people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges, business linkages and mobility between the two countries.

Economic and trade relations also featured prominently. The two sides recognised the need to address each other’s concerns, including issues related to the trade imbalance and supply chains. They also discussed the importance of facilitating meaningful and predictable market access.

The focus on supply chains comes amid wider efforts by both countries to strengthen economic resilience and improve trade linkages.

India backs China’s BRICS presidency

The leaders also agreed that India and China should continue expanding common ground on regional and global issues and work together in addressing shared challenges.

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PM Modi appreciated China’s support for India’s BRICS chairship and its contribution to the success of the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi. China is set to assume the BRICS presidency next year, with Modi conveying India’s best wishes for its upcoming tenure.