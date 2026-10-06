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PM Modi’s diplomatic feast: What was on the menu at PM Modi’s lunch for the Swiss president?

PM Modi’s diplomatic feast: What was on the menu at PM Modi’s lunch for the Swiss president?

The extensive lunch, which was held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, had a menu that included several dishes served across courses, combining ingredients associated with both Indian and Swiss cuisines.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 12:31 PM IST
PM Modi’s diplomatic feast: What was on the menu at PM Modi’s lunch for the Swiss president?Kashmir-Ladakh Flavours Featured at Swiss President’s Banquet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for a specially curated lunch at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 5. The multi-course menu brought together Indian regional flavours and Swiss culinary influences, creating a fusion spread for the visiting leader.

The lunch was hosted after the two leaders held bilateral discussions on strengthening India-Switzerland ties. Their talks covered areas including trade, investment, mobility, transport technology and critical technologies.

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The extensive lunch, which was held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, had a menu that included several dishes served across courses, combining ingredients associated with both Indian and Swiss cuisines.

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Swiss-Indian appetisers

The meal began with Ambila Gerstensuppe—Swiss pearl barley soup enhanced with the tang of Odia tamarind and jaggery. Another appetiser, Farrukhabadi Alukam Raclette, featured fire-roasted skin-on potatoes served with Swiss raclette cheese, coriander chutney and chaat masala.

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The appetiser course also included Dharti Ke Phool, made with mushroom juliennes cooked in a slow-simmered onion gravy and a blend of regional spices.

Regional flavours for main course

The main course highlighted a range of Indian culinary traditions. It featured Gobhi Mussalam, a whole roasted cauliflower prepared in a rich cashew and tomato gravy flavoured with Mughlai spices.

The menu also included Besani Lauki Lachha, made with crisp, pan-fried bottle gourd peel tossed in roasted chickpea flour and aromatic spices.

Tikhat Dal brought yellow lentils tempered with smoked cumin, mustard seeds and Maharashtrian chillies. Another distinctive dish, Paneer Sawchiar, combined Mizo-spiced basmati rice, spinach, whole spices and pan-roasted paneer. Assorted Indian breads were served alongside the main course.

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Desserts with a fusion twist

The dessert course featured Lapsi Nusstorte Pie, which combined Swiss nusstorte pastry with cardamom-flavoured Indian cracked-wheat halwa. Walnuts and ghee completed the dish.

The final highlight was Masala Chai Ice Cream, prepared using black tea, warming spices and caramelised ice cream. Carved fresh fruits were also served, while guests could choose from Mysore Nuggets Coffee, Nagori Chai or Sea Buckthorn Tea.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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