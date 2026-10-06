PM Modi’s ‘cheesy’ gift to Swiss president: Why he gifted 3 Indian cheeses?

The selection included cheeses inspired by European styles but made with an Indian identity.

Advertisement

Gulmarg: A soft, heart-shaped Brie-style cheese made from pasteurised cow’s milk. It has a snowy-white rind and earthy, mushroom-like flavours. Gulmarg won a Super Gold award at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil.

Konark: A French Tomme-style cheese with a rustic natural rind, supple texture and savoury, earthy notes. It also has a lemony finish. The cheese won Gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway and Silver in Switzerland in 2025.

Yeoor: An Alpine-style cheese inspired by Swiss Gruyère. Aged for around eight to nine months, it develops nutty, sweet and herbaceous flavours. Its rind is decorated with rose petals and fennel, giving it a distinct Indian character.

Cheese from India makes its mark globally… India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver. The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo. Such successes strengthen India’s artisanal dairy sector on the world stage. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026

DON'T MISS: What PM Modi gifted Macron and Slovakia's leaders — and the stories behind each one

Advertisement

Made by Mumbai creamery

The three cheeses were handcrafted by Eleftheria Cheese, an award-winning creamery based in Mumbai. The company’s creations combine international cheese-making techniques with flavours and presentation rooted in India.

The choice of Yeoor was particularly significant, as it drew inspiration from Gruyère, one of Switzerland’s best-known cheeses. Rather than simply presenting a conventional diplomatic souvenir, the gift placed Indian artisanal dairy products alongside a globally recognised cheese culture.

Other gifts for Swiss President

Along with the cheeses, PM Modi presented Parmelin with a hand-carved Kashmiri walnut wood wall panel. The gift reflected India’s traditional craftsmanship in addition to its emerging food and dairy expertise.

PM Modi also gifted a Kutchi shawl placed in a Sadeli box to the Swiss president’s wife, Caroline Parmelin, showcasing Gujarat’s rich traditions of weaving and decorative craftsmanship.

Advertisement

PHOTO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to Spouse of President of Switzerland. Kutchi Shawl in Sadeli Box The Kutchi Shawl and Sadeli Box showcase Gujarat’s rich traditions of weaving and decorative craftsmanship. The Sadeli Box, from Surat, features intricate geometric patterns created by precisely assembling and layering contrasting materials, while the Kutchi Shawl is a vibrant handwoven textile from Kutch, distinguished by geometric motifs and supplementary-weft weaving. Together, they celebrate Gujarat’s artistic heritage and the skill and ingenuity of its artisans. (Source: Third Party) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2026

DO CHECKOUT: PM Modi Reveals 30-Year-Old New Zealand Muffler Gift In Emotional

The exchange took place during Parmelin’s three-day state visit to India. The gifts offered a blend of culinary diplomacy and cultural representation, showcasing Indian products that have gained recognition at international competitions.