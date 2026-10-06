PM Modi’s ‘cheesy’ gift to Swiss president: Why he gifted 3 Indian cheeses?

The selection included cheeses inspired by European styles but made with an Indian identity.
- Gulmarg: A soft, heart-shaped Brie-style cheese made from pasteurised cow’s milk. It has a snowy-white rind and earthy, mushroom-like flavours. Gulmarg won a Super Gold award at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil.
- Konark: A French Tomme-style cheese with a rustic natural rind, supple texture and savoury, earthy notes. It also has a lemony finish. The cheese won Gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway and Silver in Switzerland in 2025.
- Yeoor: An Alpine-style cheese inspired by Swiss Gruyère. Aged for around eight to nine months, it develops nutty, sweet and herbaceous flavours. Its rind is decorated with rose petals and fennel, giving it a distinct Indian character.
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Made by Mumbai creamery
The three cheeses were handcrafted by Eleftheria Cheese, an award-winning creamery based in Mumbai. The company’s creations combine international cheese-making techniques with flavours and presentation rooted in India.
The choice of Yeoor was particularly significant, as it drew inspiration from Gruyère, one of Switzerland’s best-known cheeses. Rather than simply presenting a conventional diplomatic souvenir, the gift placed Indian artisanal dairy products alongside a globally recognised cheese culture.
Other gifts for Swiss President
Along with the cheeses, PM Modi presented Parmelin with a hand-carved Kashmiri walnut wood wall panel. The gift reflected India’s traditional craftsmanship in addition to its emerging food and dairy expertise.
PM Modi also gifted a Kutchi shawl placed in a Sadeli box to the Swiss president’s wife, Caroline Parmelin, showcasing Gujarat’s rich traditions of weaving and decorative craftsmanship.
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The exchange took place during Parmelin’s three-day state visit to India. The gifts offered a blend of culinary diplomacy and cultural representation, showcasing Indian products that have gained recognition at international competitions.