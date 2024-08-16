'Police of undemocratic Mamata...': Falguni Patra after several BJP workers arrested as they protest vandalism in RG Kar

Several BJP workers were arrested in Kolkata after they got into a scuffle with the state police. These party workers were staging a protest against TMC in Kolkata's Shyabazar area, alleging that the state's ruling party is 'tampering with evidence' in the RG Kar Medical College following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor.

The protest came following a mob attack on the hospital on Wednesday night, where several people entered RGKMCH and vandalised its infrastructure, including the emergency ward, corridors and more.

BJP's president Falguni Patra, claimed that the police "mercilessly" beat them. “Police of the undemocratic Mamata Banerjee government don’t allow any protest,” she said.

In response to the damage that occurred at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) called for a 12-hour strike on Friday. The BJP planned their demonstration on Friday morning in support of it. They said the police broke their stage.



Agnimitra Paul, a BJP MLA, declared, "TMC is attempting to destroy the evidence." That is what we are protesting. People are denouncing the tragedy all around the country. Afterwards, our state government is still dozing off.



Nationwide demonstrations began on August 10 when a doctor's body was discovered at RG Kar Medical College. A crowd broke into the RG Kar Hospital campus on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage. The throng was dispersed by security personnel who intervened.



Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has also called for a protest on Saturday to demand that the culprits be executed.

Meanwhile, as the CBI probe goes on, at the latest, 24 arrests have been made so far after a violent mob launched an attack on the RG Kar Medical College.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose criticised the way the rape-murder case was being handled and said there was proof pointing to a possible attempt to destory evidence.



He said, "The issue has been handled very badly by the police. What happened there (RG Kar Hospital) is something which is shocking to the conscious of any civilised society. There has been hardly any policing. The police should have been able to prevent it if sufficient security system were put in place. The police should have rushed to the place and started investigation, that is not what has been done. Evidence shows that there's an attempt by someone, somewhere to destroy the evidence, which is a serious crime. The misgiving that was flashed that it is a suicide was a diabolical act done by someone. It is totally mismanaged by the police."