‘Powerfully pragmatic’: Ex-CIA agent lauds RAW; says India found way to become US, China, Russia’s ally

Former CIA agent, Andrew Bustamante, while discussing India’s foreign policy said that the country is doing everything right now. Calling India “powerfully pragmatic”, Bustamante said that India has found a way to become allies of countries that don’t see eye to eye such as the US, China and Russia.

In a video podcast that was shared by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Bustamante can be seen saying: “Here’s the truth about India. India has two of the best intelligence services in the world. One of them is the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) which is their foreign collection wing, and the other is their internal wing (Intelligence Bureau).”

“I was just talking about it earlier today…I think they are so powerfully pragmatic that they have found a way to be America’s ally and China’s ally and Russia’s ally, while they are increasing their GDP, increasing their consumption, and increasing their population – all three things that make for a stellar future,” said Bustamante.

He has made interesting point about India. He seems an intelligent guy! pic.twitter.com/5YKd4GZahU — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 11, 2024

“So right now India is doing everything right. Nobody really talks about them except when the US press talks about them in a negative way, like ‘we can’t rely on India, they don’t back us anymore’. Like no…India is backing India, which is exactly how a country is supposed to operate,” he said.

In a dig aimed at the Opposition parties, Rijiju, who shared the video said that the left and Congress should not label the ex-CIA agent as a BJP agent.

Bustamante is an ex-CIA covert intel officer and a US Force combat veteran. He is the founder of EverydaySpy that provides training and consulting services on surveillance, counter-surveillance, and personal security. He is a YouTuber and an author as well.