Praful Patel's big claim: 'Several people from INDIA bloc are going to join NDA'

NCP MP Praful Patel has claimed that several people from the INDIA bloc are going to join the ruling NDA. He said the NCP is not going to leave the NDA and that many leaders from the opposition would join the ruling alliance. "Several people from the INDIA Alliance are going to come (to NDA)," he said.

When asked whether the NCP will puncture the NDA alliance, he said: "Only time will tell how many get punctured there (in the opposition) and come to this side...Time will tell how strong the INDIA Alliance is."

#WATCH | NCP MP Praful Patel says, "...Several people from INDIA Alliance are going to come (to NDA)...Only time will tell that how many get punctured there and come to this side...Time will tell how strong INDIA Alliance is." pic.twitter.com/6KjSMVJkTf — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar has 1 Lok Sabha MP in the Lok Sabha. The BJP, which has 240 MPs, is heavily dependent on the JDU (12 MPs) and TDP (16).

After the NCP's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, there was buzz that the BJP may dump the Ajit Pawar-led party for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The NDA may be heading for hard bargaining with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP as leaders from both parties have started quoting numbers for seats they want in the assembly elections.

The Shinde group's Ramdas Kadam recently said that his party should get 100 seats to contest, and it will make sure that it wins 90 out of them. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has also said that his party should get 80-90 seats to contest in the state assembly polls.

Earlier this month, NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar claimed that 18 to 19 MLAs of the ruling NCP will cross over to their side after the monsoon session. He said several NCP MLAs had never spoken ill against Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar carried out a split in July 2023.

"They have to attend the legislature session and get development funds for their constituencies. So they will wait till the session ends (before making the switch over)," said the grandnephew of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"There are 18 to 19 (NCP) MLAs who are in touch with us and Pawar saheb," and they will cross over to their side after the monsoon session, the opposition legislator claimed. Sharad Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders will take a decision on whom to take back in the fold, he added.

The undivided NCP had won 54 assembly seats in the 2019 polls. When the party split in July 2023, the Ajit Pawar-led faction had claimed the support of around 40 MLAs. The monsoon session of the legislature will begin on June 27 and end on July 12. This will be the last session before the state heads for assembly elections which are due in October.

(With inputs from PTI)