‘Phone often busy…’: Ketan had asked his family if Siya’s background was checked

Ketan Agarwal death case: Ketan Agarwal had expressed doubts about his fiancée Siya Goyal's background and her closeness to another man before his murder. Fresh details in the investigation revealed that Ketan had repeatedly raised concerns with his family about Siya's behaviour and frequent mentions of Chetan Chaudhary during their conversations.

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Ketan was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18 by Siya, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22. Ketan and Siya were due to marry in November. Both accused have been arrested and are in police custody till July 3.

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According to police, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said his son had questioned whether a thorough background check had been done before fixing the marriage. The match was arranged through a common relative, and the engagement took place in February at a hotel in Pune.

Ketan reportedly became uneasy after a pre-wedding trip to Bali was cancelled on June 6. He told his father that Siya had started picking fights over small issues. Vishal reassured him that her behaviour might be because she was still young and said the family would counsel her.

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Ketan also mentioned that Siya's phone was often busy when he called and that she frequently referred to Chaudhary. He suspected she was involved with someone else. Despite his concerns, the family believed there was no cause for alarm as they knew the Goyal family through relatives.

The investigation highlighted an earlier visit to Lohagad Fort on June 14, when Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan off the cliff. Ketan managed to hold on to a bush, and Siya raised a false alarm about a snake to cover the incident.

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After returning from the fort, Ketan again questioned his father about Siya again. "After returning from the Lohgad Fort on June 14, Ketan had once again asked his father whether they had conducted a thorough inquiry about Siya before fixing the marriage. Ketan told his father that her phone was often busy whenever he called her and that she frequently mentioned Chaudhary during their conversations," the police official said.

These details emerged during the probe into the June 18 killing, where Siya and Chetan have been named co-accused.

