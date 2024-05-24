Pune Porsche accident: Juvenile was driving in 'full senses', attempt made to pin blame on driver, says top cop

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that the 17-year-old boy accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run case was in his "full senses" during the time of the accident on May 19. Kumar further said that an attempt is being made to show that the boy was not driving the luxury car and pinning the blame on the family's driver.

The accident, which in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, claimed the lives of two young IT professionals-- Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. "There was an attempt to show that the accused was not driving the vehicle and someone else was driving, but they couldn't do that as police investigated," Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

He also said that the Pune Police will take action under Section 201, which pertains to the destruction of evidence, against those who tried to show the minor accused wasn't driving the car and some adult was behind the wheel instead.

Furthermore, Amitesh Kumar also mentioned that there was a delay in taking blood samples. "There was a delay in taking blood samples, but blood report not pillar of case," he added.

Teen's family, friends pin the blame on driver

The Pune Police boss' statement came after the minor's family claimed that their driver was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, which claimed two lives. The family driver in his statement also claimed that he was the one driving the Porsche when the accident took place.

The minor's friends, who were present with him at the time of the accident, also backed this claim. 50-year-old real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, father of the accused teenager, also said that the driver employed by him was driving the car.

The Pune Police will question the driver again. The mobile phone of Vishal Agarwal has been recovered and efforts are being made to uncover further details of the accident.

Meanwhile, the police are questioning the grandfather of the 17-year-old in connection with the case. The Pune Police are questioning the grandfather to seek more information about his son and grandson and the conversations he had with them on the day of the accident.

Pune top cop dismisses 'preferential treatment' claims

Earlier in the day, Amitesh Kumar dismissed claims that the juvenile accused in the case was being given preferential treatment of any sort. He was replying to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegations that the teen was served pizzas and burgers while in custody.

Kumar said: "We have not seen and nothing has come to our notice regarding any preferential treatment being given at the police station. If any negligence happened by Yerwada police, action will be taken." The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to the teen and ordered him to be sent to remand till June 5.