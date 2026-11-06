Quote of the Day by Akash Ambani: 'Our success is measured by the ambitions we encourage and the potential we unlock towards a better India'

Who is Akash Ambani?

Akash Ambani is an Indian businessman and the eldest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. He serves as the Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), playing a key role in the company’s telecommunications and digital services businesses.

Born on October 23, 1991, Akash represents the next generation of the Ambani family, which has a significant presence in India’s corporate landscape. He graduated from Brown University in the United States and has taken on leadership responsibilities within the Reliance Group, particularly in expanding Jio’s digital ecosystem, telecommunications infrastructure and technology-driven services.

Under his leadership, Jio has continued to strengthen its position in India’s telecom sector, with a focus on 5G connectivity, digital platforms and emerging technologies. Akash has also been associated with Reliance’s broader efforts to expand its digital and consumer-facing businesses, helping shape the group’s technology-led growth strategy.

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When was this quote said by Akash Ambani?

Akash Ambani said this on October 28, 2026.

He delivered the statement during his keynote address at the Jio Platforms IPO Listing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), celebrating the company's official public market debut.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that true national progress is not driven merely by financial figures or technological infrastructure, but by human empowerment and social mobility.

Akash Ambani suggests that an organization's ultimate impact should be judged by how effectively it inspires people to dream bigger and provides them with the tools, connectivity, or opportunities to realise their full capabilities.