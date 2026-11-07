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Zomato launches 40-km food delivery in seven cities: How to order from restaurants farther away

Zomato launches 40-km food delivery in seven cities: How to order from restaurants farther away

Zomato’s new feature promises to bring restaurants across the city within reach, allowing you to order from participating outlets located up to 40 kilometres away.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Zomato launches 40-km food delivery in seven cities: How to order from restaurants farther awayFood Delivery Application Zomato

Ordering from a restaurant located several kilometres away could become easier for Zomato users. The food delivery platform has introduced a feature that expands the distance from which you can order, allowing you to explore participating restaurants located up to 40 kilometres away within the same city.

Called Limitless Delivery, the feature aims to give you access to more eateries, including restaurants that may not have appeared in your usual delivery options because of the distance. It is currently available in seven Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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However, the 40-km limit is the maximum distance supported by the feature and does not mean every restaurant within that range will be available for delivery.

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Zomato Limitless Delivery - How to access the feature

You can access Limitless Delivery through a dedicated shortcut under the ‘Explore More’ section on the Zomato app's homepage. Tapping the option will show participating restaurants available for longer-distance orders.

Alternatively, you can search for a restaurant directly on the app and check whether it delivers to your address. The restaurants displayed will depend on availability for your location.

The feature is currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said the initiative aims to help customers order from their favourite restaurants even when those outlets are not nearby.

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What does Zomato's 40-km delivery feature mean for you?

Limitless Delivery expands the range of restaurants you can explore on the platform within your city. For instance, you may be able to order from an eatery located in another part of the city instead of being restricted to outlets closer to your delivery address.

The feature could be particularly useful if you are looking for specific restaurants or cuisines not available in your neighbourhood. However, actual delivery availability will depend on the restaurant, your location and the availability of delivery partners.

Zomato has not specified whether orders placed through Limitless Delivery will involve additional delivery charges or different delivery timelines.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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