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Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'I consider myself a pathfinder. I have been excavating the jungle and making the road for others to walk. I like to be the first in everything I do'  

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'I consider myself a pathfinder. I have been excavating the jungle and making the road for others to walk. I like to be the first in everything I do'  

He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'I consider myself a pathfinder. I have been excavating the jungle and making the road for others to walk. I like to be the first in everything I do'  Dhirubhai Ambani was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries

“I consider myself a pathfinder. I have been excavating the jungle and making the road for others to walk. I like to be the first in everything I do,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Dhirubhai Ambani's quote reflects his pioneering spirit as a bold risk-taker who built Reliance Industries by breaking new ground in the Indian business landscape.

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani famously shared this reflection during one of his corporate speeches while addressing his peers and shareholders.

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He often used this exact speech to contextualise his "pathfinder" mindset, frequently pairing it with his retirement outlook.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights Dhirubhai Ambani's mindset as a fearless visionary who thrived on creating opportunities where none existed. By calling himself a pathfinder, he expressed his desire to venture into uncharted business territories rather than following safe, established routes.

"Excavating the jungle" serves as a metaphor for the immense bureaucratic, financial, and logistical hurdles he cleared while building his empire from scratch. Ultimately, his drive to be the first in everything reflects a philosophy centered on massive scale, disruptive innovation, and a commitment to building a smoother road so future generations of Indian entrepreneurs could succeed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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