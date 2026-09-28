Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'I consider myself a pathfinder. I have been excavating the jungle and making the road for others to walk. I like to be the first in everything I do'  

Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani famously shared this reflection during one of his corporate speeches while addressing his peers and shareholders.

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He often used this exact speech to contextualise his "pathfinder" mindset, frequently pairing it with his retirement outlook.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights Dhirubhai Ambani's mindset as a fearless visionary who thrived on creating opportunities where none existed. By calling himself a pathfinder, he expressed his desire to venture into uncharted business territories rather than following safe, established routes.

"Excavating the jungle" serves as a metaphor for the immense bureaucratic, financial, and logistical hurdles he cleared while building his empire from scratch. Ultimately, his drive to be the first in everything reflects a philosophy centered on massive scale, disruptive innovation, and a commitment to building a smoother road so future generations of Indian entrepreneurs could succeed.