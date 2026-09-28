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Financial Horoscope Today, September 28, 2026: Pisces Will Increase Benefits, Know the Status of Other Signs

Financial Horoscope Today, September 28, 2026: Pisces Will Increase Benefits, Know the Status of Other Signs

Today's Financial Horoscope, September 28, 2026: Financial plans will gain momentum. Close associates will remain supportive. The percentage of profit will increase. There will be improvement in career and business. Responsibilities will be fulfilled.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • New Delhi,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Financial Horoscope Today, September 28, 2026: Pisces Will Increase Benefits, Know the Status of Other SignsFinancial Horoscope Today, September 28, 2026

1. Aries
Financial opportunities will remain favourable. Emphasis will be on organisation and management. The environment will be supportive. You will benefit from professional relationships. There will be an increase in movable assets. Career and business goals will be achieved.

2. Taurus
Pay extra attention to financial activities. Increase vigilance in legal matters. Maintain consistency. Important plans will receive support, although some plans may also be affected. Avoid greed and temptation.

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3. Gemini
The situation for professional gains will be good. Sources of income will be created. Financial focus will remain strong. Pending matters will gain momentum. Tasks will be completed with ease. Savings will increase.

4. Cancer
Financial plans will gain momentum. Close associates will remain supportive. The percentage of profit will increase. There will be improvement in career and business. Responsibilities will be fulfilled and important decisions will be taken.

5. Leo
Financial interests will be pursued. Profits will continue to increase. Commercial opportunities will be utilised. Remarkable performance will be maintained. Plans will be refined and you will remain alert in various activities.

6. Virgo
Avoid carelessness in financial discussions. Do not be hasty in transactions. Maintain better work organisation. Avoid falling into greed and temptation. The budget may be affected, so increase caution.

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7. Libra
Financial results will improve. Profits will remain high. Plans will be completed on time. Collective efforts will gain momentum. Matters related to land and property will be settled. Stability will be strengthened and focus on goals will remain.

8. Scorpio
You may face financial challenges. Vigilance will be maintained. You will show interest in borrowing and lending transactions. Increase focus on goals. Hard work will yield results and profit percentage will be moderate.

9. Sagittarius
Financial matters will be on the rise. Various subjects will remain positive. You will perform better in competition. You will receive support from peers. Gain experience and avoid temptation.

10. Capricorn
Emphasis will remain on the financial aspect. Relations with authority will strengthen. Professional success will keep you motivated. Focus on goals will be maintained. Momentum will continue in work plans.

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11. Aquarius
Financial adjustment will remain favourable. The percentage of profit will be high. Activity and vigour will continue. Various matters will be favourable. Communication will improve and auspicious signs will be strengthened.

12. Pisces
You may collect valuable items. Facilities will increase. Receiving a desired gift is possible. There will be close associates in management matters. Performance will be better than expected.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologers expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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