Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one’s tenacity'

Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one’s tenacity'

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one’s tenacity'Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group

“Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one’s tenacity,” a quote by Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group.

Adani has often highlighted that entrepreneurship is not about stability or comfort, but about embracing risk, managing uncertainty, and pushing through difficult market conditions.

Advertisement

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani built his business empire across sectors such as ports, logistics, energy, infrastructure, airports and cement.

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading. Over the years, the business expanded into multiple industries, becoming a significant player in India’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Under his leadership, the Adani Group has invested heavily in infrastructure development, renewable energy and logistics, reflecting its ambition to support India’s economic growth.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani?

Advertisement

Adani was notably highlighted in a widely publicised profile and interview feature around May 2019.

It captures the foundational philosophy that drove him from being a teenage diamond sorter in Mumbai to a multinational infrastructure tycoon.

What does this quote mean?

The quote reflects Gautam Adani’s belief that entrepreneurship is a demanding yet rewarding career. Building a business requires more than a good idea or access to capital; it demands patience, perseverance and the ability to navigate setbacks.

The word tenacity refers to the determination to continue pursuing a goal despite difficulties. Entrepreneurs often face financial risks, market uncertainties, competition and unexpected challenges. Their ability to adapt, make difficult decisions and remain committed to their vision can determine whether their ventures succeed.

Advertisement

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more