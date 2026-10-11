Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one’s tenacity'

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani built his business empire across sectors such as ports, logistics, energy, infrastructure, airports and cement.

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading. Over the years, the business expanded into multiple industries, becoming a significant player in India’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Under his leadership, the Adani Group has invested heavily in infrastructure development, renewable energy and logistics, reflecting its ambition to support India’s economic growth.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani?

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Adani was notably highlighted in a widely publicised profile and interview feature around May 2019.

It captures the foundational philosophy that drove him from being a teenage diamond sorter in Mumbai to a multinational infrastructure tycoon.

What does this quote mean?

The quote reflects Gautam Adani’s belief that entrepreneurship is a demanding yet rewarding career. Building a business requires more than a good idea or access to capital; it demands patience, perseverance and the ability to navigate setbacks.

The word tenacity refers to the determination to continue pursuing a goal despite difficulties. Entrepreneurs often face financial risks, market uncertainties, competition and unexpected challenges. Their ability to adapt, make difficult decisions and remain committed to their vision can determine whether their ventures succeed.

