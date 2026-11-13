Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify before Congress over alleged China spy link

Lawmakers in both chambers moved quickly to demand answers. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott sent letters yesterday requesting testimony from both Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding recent developments at the chipmaker.

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"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Scott wrote on X. "I am requesting that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee."

Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The American people deserve answers. — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) November 13, 2026

Lutnick is facing mounting criticism from lawmakers over the administration's refusal to add dozens of Chinese firms to a key US trade blacklist, as well as scrutiny over federal oversight of Nvidia’s exports to China. As pressure built across Washington, senior White House officials separately discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, according to two people familiar with the situation.

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In the House, the chairs of three panels — Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast, China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar, and Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford — sent a joint letter requiring Jensen Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter to appear for closed-door transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2, respectively, or face subpoenas.

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"There are clear national security concerns that need to be addressed immediately," the three lawmakers wrote. They also requested that Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler testify at a December 3 hearing.

Beijing has denied that Alice Huang is a spy, and US Attorney General Todd Blanche on November 12 said that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on the matter.