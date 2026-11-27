Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

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Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

In November 2025, during a Zerodha "Ask Me Anything" session on the future of education and work, he emphasised that the best founders build ecosystems that help others succeed to create lasting impact.

Kamath stresses stepping outside office routines to spend real time with employees, understand them as individuals, and build trust.

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What does this quote mean?

The quote "Empowering others is a key to creating lasting success" means that true, sustainable achievement does not come from trying to do everything alone or holding onto all the control. Instead, it happens when leaders and founders invest in the growth, confidence, and independence of the people around them.

By giving team members, peers, or young entrepreneurs the right tools, trust, and freedom to take ownership of their work, you unlock their full potential and build a strong, self-sustaining ecosystem. Ultimately, when the people you support are able to thrive and succeed on their own, the collective impact and success you create together becomes much deeper, broader, and longer-lasting than anything one person could accomplish solo.