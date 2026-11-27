“Give your business 999 days. It will take your money, your time, your energy and test you in every possible way. But after 999 days, it can start giving you everything you never thought possible,” Chawla said.

A personal crisis led him to seabuckthorn

In 2017-18, Chawla was doing well professionally and financially when he received a call from Agra while attending a meeting in Bengaluru. His mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

He returned home and spent considerable time accompanying her through treatment. During his hospital visits, he saw young adults and even children battling serious illnesses.

The experience made him look at health differently.

He started reading about cancer, nutrition and antioxidants, initially to understand how dietary choices could support his mother through treatment and how he could take better care of his own health.

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During this research, he came across seabuckthorn, a small orange berry that grows in the cold, high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, particularly Ladakh.

What caught his attention was not just the berry's nutritional profile but the fact that an ingredient with such a rich history and potential remained relatively unknown to Indian consumers.

He began asking a simple question: if this plant had so much to offer, why hadn't it reached more people?

That question eventually became the foundation of Wellwith.

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From a Himalayan berry to a business

Turning the idea into a business was not easy.

Chawla travelled across Ladakh, visited different valleys and studied how seabuckthorn grew. He also looked at the challenges involved in harvesting, processing and sourcing the berries.

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He connected with scientists who had spent years researching the plant. One of the most important people he met was Dr Brahma Singh, a former senior scientist associated with DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR).

A thought from their conversation stayed with Chawla: seabuckthorn was not just a plant but a potential gold mine for Ladakh, with the ability to create livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The early days, however, brought setbacks.

The first batch of two tonnes of seabuckthorn was spoiled, resulting in a significant loss. Friends questioned why he was leaving a promising career to work on a relatively unknown plant. Some made fun of him, while others ignored him.

Chawla continued. He borrowed money, arranged another loan and started product development again.

The team visited parks early in the morning, approached people and explained what seabuckthorn was and why they should know about it. There were only a handful of buyers initially.

Some dismissed the idea, while others became early supporters. Chawla recalls one customer who bought a bottle and gave him an additional ₹25-30 as a tip.

It was a small gesture, but one he remembers even today. For someone trying to introduce an unfamiliar ingredient to consumers, that appreciation was an important encouragement.

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From a ₹30 tip to ₹15 crore a month

Speaking on the Figuring Out podcast with Raj Shamani, Chawla shared another lesson from his journey: “Your first 100 consumers will tell you what you need to tell to your next 1 lakh consumer,” he said.

According to the business figures he shared, Wellwith grew from around ₹50 lakh to ₹15 crore in monthly revenue.

He has also spoken about the importance of building dependable sourcing partnerships in Ladakh and creating greater value for the communities connected to seabuckthorn.

From a ₹30 tip at a park stall to a business reporting ₹15 crore in monthly revenue, Chawla's journey shows how a problem close to home can sometimes lead to an opportunity much bigger than initially imagined.

The journey from a little-known Himalayan berry to a growing consumer brand was not built in a day. It took years of research, mistakes, borrowing, learning and showing up, even when the response was uncertain.

And that is perhaps what Chawla's 999-day philosophy is really about: staying committed long enough to give one good idea a chance to become something much bigger.