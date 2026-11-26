The broader indices also ended in positive territory. Nifty Midcap100 advanced 0.32 per cent, while Nifty 100 climbed 0.74 per cent.

Among Sensex constituents, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers.

The rally added to investor wealth, with the total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising by around Rs 1.54 lakh crore to Rs 514.02 lakh crore on Thursday, compared with Rs 512.48 lakh crore in the previous session. Over the past two trading sessions, the aggregate m-cap has increased by about Rs 5.04 lakh crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities recovered from early losses in a volatile session, as sustained foreign inflows and selective buying outweighed firm crude and the proposed US tariffs. IT led the gains, tracking a rebound in Asian tech stocks after weeks of selling. Metals rose alongside a recovery in metal prices, and mid- and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks, pointing to healthy broader-market participation. FMCG lagged after the Supreme Court's call for separate warning labels raised compliance concerns for the sector."

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Nair added, "Globally, hotter-than-expected US GDP and firm inflation have reinforced expectations of further Fed tightening, keeping global yields and equity valuations under pressure. Near-term sentiment remains constructive but volatile, as foreign liquidity should help limit the downside, while global rates, crude and trade negotiations could cap valuation expansion."

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, said, "We remain constructive on India's medium- to long-term outlook, supported by domestic demand and improving earnings visibility. IT, quality banking, pharmaceuticals, capital goods and manufacturing remain key sectors to watch. However, near-term volatility and elevated valuations warrant a selective approach, with a focus on fundamentally strong businesses and sustainable earnings growth."

Nifty outlook

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, "Going ahead, the zone of 25,980-26,000 will act as an important hurdle for Nifty. Any sustainable move above the 26,000-mark is likely to trigger further upside momentum and pave the way for a rally towards the 26,150 level. On the downside, the zone of 25,730-25,700 will serve as a crucial support area. As long as the index holds above this support zone, the broader bullish structure is likely to remain intact."