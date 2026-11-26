The company said it received the L1 status from Dirang Energy Private Limited (DEPL), its wholly owned subsidiary, for executing the 144 MW project in West Kameng district.

The project, comprising two units of 72 MW each, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis for a lease period of 40 years. The construction period is 48 months from the date of award.

The total project value stands at Rs 1,441.04 crore, including GST.

Gongri hydro project to generate 623 million units annually

The Gongri Hydro Electric Project is a run-of-the-river project proposed on the Gongri River, a tributary of the Bichom River in the Kameng basin, near Dirang town in West Kameng district.

The project has a design energy of 623.19 million units (MU) annually. This is based on 90% dependable water flow and plant availability of 95%.

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The project is expected to add renewable power generation capacity in Arunachal Pradesh and support the development of the region.

Project to include 7.1-km head race tunnel

The scope of work includes the construction of a diversion barrage with four radial gates, intake structures and two desilting chambers to remove silt from the water.

The project will also feature a 7.1-km-long head race tunnel with a diameter of 5.8 metres to carry water towards the powerhouse.

Other key components include a 13-metre-diameter surge shaft, a 647.26-metre-long pressure shaft, a surface powerhouse, a tail race channel and a switchyard.

The contract also covers hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical works.

Patel Engineering to execute project for group asset

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Dirang Energy Private Limited, the project developer, is a special purpose company established by Patel Engineering to develop the Gongri project.

Commenting on the development, Patel Engineering Managing Director Kavita Shirvairkar said the project would allow the company to apply its core engineering capabilities to a strategic group asset.

She said the 144 MW project would add clean and renewable power while supporting Arunachal Pradesh's development.

The company has committed to executing the project safely, on schedule and in line with its quality standards.

Patel Engineering's hydropower experience

Established in 1949, Patel Engineering has a strong presence in hydropower, tunnelling and irrigation.

The company has completed more than 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and over 300 km of tunnelling, primarily for central public sector undertakings and state government organisations.

The Gongri project further strengthens its presence in the hydropower segment.



