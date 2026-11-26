India faces the second-highest US tax of 14 economies unless it signs a trade deal, according to the US proposal made on Nov 25, 2026.

A tariff is a tax on goods brought in from abroad. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) is the US government's trade office. It proposed a tariff of up to 25 per cent on all goods from India, with some left out. USTR said it would consider a rate of 17 per cent if India signs a deal that addresses its findings, according to its notice.

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Only Vietnam faces a higher rate, of up to 35 per cent, according to USTR. Nothing is final yet. USTR will take public comments until Jan 5, 2027. It will hold a hearing on Jan 25, 2027.

ONE OF THREE LEFT OUT

Eleven of the 14 already have an agreement, framework or arrangement with the US. Their new rates take it into account, according to USTR. USTR's text names no such deal for India. Vietnam and Singapore are the only others without one.

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The split shows in the rates. On USTR's headline rates, all three without a deal face 20 per cent or more. None of the 11 with a deal face more than 20 per cent. That is a count by India Today's Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) from USTR's figures.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) is a think tank in New Delhi. It said the 17 per cent offer is meant to win trade concessions from India, according to a report of its note. It said India's edge over its rivals with a deal would be only one to three percentage points.

WHAT A DEAL WOULD BE WORTH

A deal would cut India's tariff by eight percentage points, from 25 to 17. That is a cut of about a third, by DIU's count from USTR's figures.

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Vietnam would gain more. Its rate would fall by 15 points, from 35 to 20. Singapore's would halve, from 20 to 10, according to USTR.

Some reports said India's 17 per cent is lower than the rate for other Asian exporters like Vietnam, Malaysia and Bangladesh. Against Vietnam, India is lower either way: 25 against 35 without a deal, 17 against 20 with one. Against Malaysia and Bangladesh, it holds only if India signs. Both face 18 per cent and already have deals with the US, according to USTR. Without a deal, India's 25 per cent is higher than both.

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WHY THE US SAYS INDIA IS UNFAIR

USTR listed India's "unreasonable" practices. They include "industrial plans to expand manufacturing", "inadequate labor protections" and "sustained market access barriers". The last means rules that make it hard to sell US goods in India. USTR said the harm is "especially true" in health, steel, solar power and information technology.

India rejected the charge. It has no "structural excess capacity in any sector", the commerce ministry said on Nov 25, 2026. The government "remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement", the ministry said.

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"We can level the playing field for American workers," Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, said of all 14 economies in the release.

WHAT IS LEFT OUT

Some Indian goods would not pay the new tax. Goods already covered by certain other US tariffs are left out, according to USTR's legal notice for India. These include things made of steel, aluminium or copper. Cars, trucks and their parts are left out too. So are wood products, patented medicines and computer chips.

The notice also lists more than 2,000 other kinds of goods that would be left out, according to its annex. Medicines are among them.

India sold medicines worth US$8.3 billion to the US in 2025-26, according to the commerce ministry's trade data. That is nearly one in 10 dollars of all it sold there. All of it falls under medicine lines the notice leaves out. DIU found this by matching the trade data with the notice and the US tariff list.

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WHAT WE DON'T KNOW YET

These are top rates, not final ones. USTR calls them proposals, put out for public comment. It will take comments and hold a hearing before it acts.

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The rates are not all worked out the same way. For five economies, USTR says the 15 per cent is "net of MFN rates", according to its release. MFN rates are the standard tariffs most countries pay. The five are the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan. For India, it says the 25 per cent is "net of existing Section 301 tariffs", tariffs the US already charges under one of its trade laws. For the European Union, the 15 per cent matches the deal the two sides announced in 2025. There, the 15 per cent is "comprised of the MFN tariff and a reciprocal tariff", the White House said. So the standard tariff sits inside it. USTR's notice for India does not say whether the standard tariff is added on top.

The plan comes nine months after the US Supreme Court struck down earlier tariffs on Feb 20, 2026. The court ruled that an emergency-powers law did not let the president set tariffs. USTR's release does not say whether the new plan replaces them.

The US is India's biggest buyer. India sold goods worth US$87.3 billion there in 2025-26, more than to any other country, according to the commerce ministry's trade data. The United Arab Emirates came next, at US$37.4 billion, the same data shows. These papers do not say which of India's goods would pay the most.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The comments close on Jan 5, 2027 and the hearing is on Jan 25, 2027, USTR said. India's notice does not say what happens to goods already at sea when a new rate starts, a DIU reading of its text shows.

Goyal's question is still open. Until India signs a deal, the rate on the table is up to 25 per cent.

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