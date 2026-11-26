The proposed sittings would effectively extend the Monsoon Session, which has not been formally prorogued since August. The 108-day gap between sittings would surpass the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

Delimitation back in focus

The development comes amid speculation that the Centre could revive its proposal to redraw parliamentary constituencies and operationalise the 33% reservation for women under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023.

The earlier proposal sought to increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 850 seats, with approximately 283 seats reserved for women on a rotational basis.

The government had verbally assured political parties of a uniform 50% increase in parliamentary seats across states to preserve their relative representation. However, this assurance was not incorporated into the proposed legislation.

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NDA's numbers challenge

According to NDTV, the NDA has reportedly secured the support of 319 MPs, including 241 BJP lawmakers, against an estimated requirement of around 360 votes, depending on attendance.

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Support from eight NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MPs and 22 DMK lawmakers could strengthen the government's position, although their backing remains uncertain.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule has indicated that her party could support the legislation if parliamentary representation increases uniformly across states without regional bias.

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Opposition's four conditions

The Congress-led INDIA bloc, DMK and Aam Aadmi Party have outlined four conditions for supporting the legislation. These include retaining the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats, maintaining each state's current representation, reserving 182 existing seats for women and freezing this arrangement for 25 years through a constitutional amendment.

The Opposition has argued that women's reservation should be implemented independently of delimitation, while the government has accused rival parties of obstructing women's political empowerment.

Time remains a crucial factor. Any further delay in securing parliamentary approval could complicate efforts to complete the delimitation exercise and conduct the 2029 Lok Sabha elections under revised constituency boundaries.

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