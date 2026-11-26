In a recent report, Jefferies said the perception that Indian banks trade at a premium to their global peers was a myth. The global brokerage noted that the valuation premium was relatively small, with HDFC Bank trading at a discount to large global banks.

What market experts say

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Despite a nearly 30 per cent recovery from low levels, the stock remains 15 per cent below its one-year high levels. Investors can consider buying at current levels for a short-term target of Rs 960."

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Banking stocks have gained strength after a prolonged period of consolidation, alongside a shift towards buying by foreign investors."

Bathini added, "Following the recent sharp upmove, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy may be considered, with a preference for large-cap stocks."

Against this backdrop, Sharad Awasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS Securities, identified HDFC Bank as one of his preferred picks in the banking space.